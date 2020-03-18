Coronavirus: WWE star Roman Reigns under observation

WWE was not ready to reschedule the extravaganza but could not stick to their decision as talent safety remains their priority always. There is still no update on whether the full match card of WrestleMania 36 will still be maintained as the empty arena matches aren't working out at all.

You can only imagine how a fantasy match between Goldberg and Roman Reigns could be showcased as there won't be any reaction from the audience. However, this match could be in jeopardy for a different reason as well.

WWE are worried that their talents could be affected by the Coronavirus pandemic in the state of Florida as the Performance Center is situated there. Plus, the company is concerned with the status of their franchise player Roman Reigns who was previously diagonised with cancer and thus his body lacks power to fight against the disease.

According to the reports of Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer, WWE Doctors are constantly monitoring Roman Reigns for coronavirus because he has a 'weak immune system due to CML leukemia.'

His fight with leukemia made the former Universal Champion take a break from wrestling in 2018. He returned to action within five months but isn't completely healed.

“They have doctors who are going to monitor Roman Reigns, but he’s got a weakened immune system to a degree because the CML leukemia is in him for life.

"He beat it. It may not come back, it may come back. CML is one of those things that can come back and you know, likely will and he’ll likely go through the same scenario that he did.

"It’s one of those things that’s in you and it can come back. That’s one of the things that’s not really good as far as risk goes.” (courtesy wwfoldschool.com)

It was last year during this time when Roman Reigns made his comeback to singles contest at WrestleMania 35 against Drew McIntyre. For months after this win, WWE kept him away from the main event scene to protect him from the usual grueling schedule.

Moving forward, he came out as the winner during the feud against King Baron Corbin and then entered his first title feud in over one and a half years.

One of the co-main events of Wrestlemania 36 is set to produce a dream match that we thought would be a reality only in the WWE 2K series. But that was made reality in real life as well. The poster boy of the WWE will appear live on this week’s SmackDown for a WrestleMania 36 contract signing session with the Universal Champion Goldberg.