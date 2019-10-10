WWE announce India will have an Undertaker experience this weekend

WWE India has just dropped the blockbuster news that the seven-time world champion and perhaps the greatest of all-time to many will be here this weekend on his way to Scotland. Is he going to be physically present?

Well, that's a mystery as the WWE twitter handle just mention "Do you have what it takes to enter #ThePhenom's world? Get your photos clicked in The #Undertaker's yard at #Hyderabad Comic Con. #HyderabadComicCon". This could mean a themed event based on the Undertaker.

The Hyderabad Comic Con in Hyderabad, India at the Hitex Exhibition Center is set to host a themed event, advertised for both Saturday and Sunday that is on October 12th and 13th.

It's interesting to note that The Undertaker event is advertised for both the Hyderabad convention in India and the Scotland Comic-Con on Sunday.

The Undertaker has made one last appearance on WWE TV on September 10th during WWE SmackDown’s return to Madison Square Garden. There’s no confirmation on when he’ll be seen next. But WWE may likely book him for the next global pay-per-view show named Crown Jewel on October 31st.