Eric Bischoff announced for WWE Hall of Fame class of 2021

As per the announcement made by WWE and After Bell podcast hosts Corey Graves and Vic Joseph, Eric Bischoff will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame during WrestleMania 37 Week on Tuesday, April 6.

The ceremony is expected to air, live on the WWE Network although there is no update available on that. Bischoff joins Molly Holly as confirmed names for the Hall of Fame 2021 class so far.

BREAKING: As first announced on @AfterTheBellWWE, @EBischoff is the latest inductee in the WWE Hall of Fame’s Class of 2021! #WWEHOF https://t.co/DTT5JiSBQ2 — WWE (@WWE) March 18, 2021

Triple H took to Twitter to congratulate Eric Bischoff on his 2021 WWE Hall of Fame Class induction.

“@EBischoff has done so much for this industry both in front of and behind the camera, creating some of its biggest characters and events. Now, it’s time to take his place in the #WWEHOF! Congratulations Eric!!”

.@EBischoff has done so much for this industry both in front of and behind the camera, creating some of its biggest characters and events. Now, it’s time to take his place in the #WWEHOF! Congratulations Eric!! pic.twitter.com/Tg1D1aXehR — Triple H (@TripleH) March 18, 2021

Bischoff responded to the post made by the WWE Executive Vice President and head of Talent Relations, saying, “Thank you @TripleH. It’s been a hell of a ride.”

Bischoff also reacted to getting this highest honor from the WWE and he also thanked everyone for the support.

“Just..wow. Overwhelmed with so many great people here. I try to thank those with so many kind words, but today it’s going to be hard to keep up. If I fail to thank you individually, just know how much this means to me and my family. A sincere thank you to each of you,” Bischoff wrote.

Just..wow. Overwhelmed with so many great people here. I try to thank those with so many kind words, but today it’s going to be hard to keep up. If I fail to thank you individually, just know how much this means to me and my family. A sincere thank you to each of you. — Eric Bischoff (@EBischoff) March 18, 2021

His son Garett Bischoff, numerous other Hall of Famers like Joseph, JBL, Jeff Jarrett, Jim Ross, Bully Ray, Mick Foley, professional wrestlers Drake Maverick, Lex Luger, Al Snow, Taz, Frankie Kazarian, Bill DeMott, Brian Gewirtz, Shane Helms, Gary V and more congratulated Bischoff on the WWE Hall of Fame induction.

Eric Bischoff entered the sports-entertainment industry in the late 1980s to work for fellow Hall of Famer Verne Gagne’s AWA. His first on-air role was to host the AWA’s shows on ESPN and to interview the stars of the promotion. In the 90s, AWA was out-leagued as Bischoff made a path-breaking move by joining the World Championship Wrestling.

Starting by hosting shows and calling the action on WCW’s weekly television shows, he went on to become the executive producer of the company. With the biggest name Hulk Hogan in the company, he launched WCW Monday Nitro, the competitor to WWE’s Monday Night Raw to kick-off the Monday Night War which till date remains a pop culture phenomenon.

Even after WWE took over WCW in 2001, Eric Bischoff made his presence felt in the biggest league in 2002 as the first General Manager of Monday Night Raw, in one of the most shocking moments in WWE history.

During that stint, he engaged in controversial rivalries with the likes of “Stone Cold” Steve Austin and John Cena and the first-ever SmackDown General Manager Stephanie McMahon.

His innovative mind also gave birth to concepts like Raw Roulette Wheel and the Elimination Chamber matches which has been converted into one of WWE’s annual pay-per-view events due to popularity. For all his contributions to sports entertainment, Eric Bischoff takes the deserved spot into the WWE Hall of Fame.

Bischoff last worked for WWE when Vince McMahon appointed him as the Executive Director and Head of the Creative Team in June 2019. Just four months later, he was released from that role as he reportedly had a difference of opinions with Vince. Bischoff also made three special appearances on AEW Dynamite and Hall of Fame is going to be his next TV appearance.

As reported earlier, the 2020 WWE Hall of Fame class will also be inducted during WrestleMania 37 Week as last year the prestigious night was canceled amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

2020 class has names like Batista, JBL - John Bradshaw Layfield, The Bella Twins, The British Bulldog, Jushin Thunder Liger, and the nWo (Hulk Hogan, Scott Hall, Kevin Nash, Sean Waltman).