Extreme Rules 2021: WWE, US and Raw Women's Title Match announced

The match will see Bobby Lashley defend the most prestigious belt in sports entertainment against one-half of RAW Tag Team Champions Randy Orton.

Wrestling Observer already reported this match in their previous reports, while on this week’s RAW opening segment, it was Randy Orton who proposed the title match. MVP then suggested it to happen at Extreme Rules.

The challenge was accepted immediately. Lashley then also claimed that he and MVP will capture the RAW Tag Team Titles so that he can become a double champion.

MVP and Lashley then inserted themselves into the RAW Tag Team Turmoil main event match to become the new number-one contenders to Orton and Riddle.

With that result, Team RK-Bro - Randy Orton and Riddle will defend their Raw Tag Team Titles against Bobby Lashley and MVP on next week’s episode of Monday Night RAW.

The WWE Champion and his manager already tried to capture the tag belts, last week but lost the opportunity via clean pin-fall.

In the meantime, Lashley has become the longest-reigning black WWE Champion in history. He won the championship from The Miz, earlier this year.

As it stands, he is standing on the 190th day of his reign surpassing the other two black WWE Champions in WWE history, The Rock (118 days) and Kofi Kingston (180 days).

WWE United States Title match was also announced for Extreme Rules 2021 where the champion Damian Priest will defend his title against Sheamus, the former champion.

Sheamus became the new challenger for the mid-card title by defeating Drew McIntyre in a Number-one Contender’s match on this week’s RAW. Sheamus got the win against his former bitter rival with a handful of tights which the match official never noticed.

This will mark Priest’s second title defense since winning the belt from Sheamus at SummerSlam 2021 via clean pin-fall.

Last week, Priest went through his first successful title defense as he won a Triple Threat featuring Sheamus and McIntyre. Priest also pinned McIntyre to win that match.

WWE Raw Women’s Title Match was also confirmed for Extreme Rules as Charlotte Flair will defend against Alexa Bliss. Following her title win over Nia Jax, Flair was confronted by the Twisted Goddess who invited her to be on Alexa’s Playground.

Then Bliss revealed her real intention and that’s going after the title. Following this segment, WWE announced the title match once Raw went off the air.

The 2021 edition of WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view is scheduled on September 26 from the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio. Till now, four matches from Raw and SmackDown have been announced for the show:

WWE Title Match: RAW Tag Team Champion Randy Orton vs. Bobby Lashley (c)

SmackDown Women’s Title Match: Bianca Belair vs. Becky Lynch (c)

WWE United States Title Match: Sheamus or Drew McIntyre vs. Damian Priest (c)

Raw Women's Title Match: Alexa Bliss vs. Charlotte Flair (c)