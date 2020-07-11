Extreme Rules Bar Fight, Grudge Matches & more announced on WWE Smackdown

A gimmick match and some grudge matches will be seen as a special attraction as WWE continues to run Raw, SmackDown, and PPV tapings at the Performance Center.

A Bar Fight has been announced for Extreme Rules where Jeff Hardy will compete against Sheamus in a rematch from Backlash. Hardy appeared on a MizTV segment during this week's SmackDown on FOX to accept a challenge laid down from Sheamus via The Miz and John Morrison.

Although it was an insulting stipulation for Jeff Hardy who's been fighting with alcoholism, he accepted the challenge while looking forward to putting an end to Sheamus, once and for all.

He admitted his addiction and wanted to be a 'beacon of light' to people who are also struggling with past demons, proving that there is hope if you can stay sober. There's no confirmation on how the Bar Fight will go down. Miz joked that Hardy should have a "home field advantage" hinting that the match might take place in a real bar, itself.

The 2020 edition of "The Horror Show at Extreme Rules" pay-per-view will go down on July 19 from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. Below-given is the updated card of the show following SmackDown.

WWE Title Match

Dolph Ziggler vs. Drew McIntyre (c)

Ziggler to reveal stipulation at Extreme Rules.

RAW Women's Title Match

WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Sasha Banks vs. Asuka (c)

SmackDown Women's Title Match

Nikki Cross vs. WWE Women's Tag Team and SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley (c)

WWE United States Title Match

MVP vs. Apollo Crews (c)

Wyatt Swamp Fight

WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman vs. Bray Wyatt

Eye For An Eye Match

Rey Mysterio vs. Seth Rollins

Bar Fight

Jeff Hardy vs. Sheamus

It was also announced during SmackDown that Matt Riddle will challenge AJ Styles next week for the Intercontinental Championship. This happens as Riddle already secured a non-title pinfall win against Styles during his blue brand in-ring debut.

The Phenomenal One will thus go through her second title defense since winning the belt on June 12. He just retained it over Drew Gulak, last week.

Meanwhile, a series of Grudge Matches have been announced for this upcoming Monday's WWE RAW. Randy Orton will compete against WWE 24/7 Champion R-Truth in a non-title affair whereas Seth Rollins faces Kevin Owens in a rematch from WrestleMania 36.

The Viking Raiders - Erik and Ivar will also face Angel Garza and Andrade in an Elimination Match. The complete lineup of Raw go-home episode for Extreme Rules now stands as below:

- Sasha Banks and SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley defend WWE Women's Tag Team Championships against Kairi Sane and RAW Women's Champion Asuka

- Randy Orton vs. WWE 24/7 Champion R-Truth in a non-title bout

- Seth Rollins vs. Kevin Owens

- The Viking Raiders vs. Andrade and Angel Garza in an Elimination Match