Former Divas Champions return to action on WWE Smackdown

Both of them used to be former show-runners for the female locker room back in the day. But that was almost eight or nine years ago. This match was on the cards after they came back to WWE TV around Summerslam. Maryse re-formed the heel alliance with her husband, The Miz to gain an advantage against Daniel Bryan. It was the much-anticipated feud for the WWE Universe which was dominated by the heel superstar until Brie Bella stepped foot in the WWE to even the contest.

This helped Daniel Bryan build some resilience against the Miz. Furthermore, the creative team got more booking options . Hence, we received Brie Bella vs. Maryse in the main event of last night's Smackdown. This was almost unthinkable a few months ago as they were new moms.

Brie Bella seemed ready from the grt go as she had overcome the ring-rust as she has already competed in some tag team matches with her twin sister on WWE Raw. Maryse, however, tried to dodge the strikes from her opponent. It was a clear sign that she was not ready for in-ring action anymore. But, The Miz was there to protect her.

He blamed the crowd for booing his wife during the match. So he said this, “This match, your little main event, is over. We will see you two at Hell in a Cell. Thank you” and decided to leave the arena. But Brie Bella chased them and brought Maryse back to the ring and hit her face on the ring apron multiple times.

Miz tried to distract Brie which dragged Daniel Bryan to get involved. A chaos started at the ringside that allowed Maryse to come up with a cheap shot. But she failed to get the pinfall. Brie came back to lock in her husband’s YES Lock on Maryse to almost tap her out.

Tensions are only building FURTHER as Brie @BellaTwins and @MaryseMizanin square off for the first time in over 8 YEARS on #SDLive! pic.twitter.com/MqIJv0JzvI — WWE (@WWE) September 12, 2018

But, The Miz dragged Brie Bella out of the ring to disqualify the match. He also pushed Daniel into Brie to create a miscommunication between the couple. But the face couple came back with hard-hitting punches before pushing the IT couple of off the ring. For two consecutive weeks, they ended the show with momentum on their side. Now they will look forward to doing the same when Hell in a Cell PPV arrives this Sunday where the two teams will be involved in mixed tag team action.