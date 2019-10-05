Former UFC champ Cain Velasquez confronts Brock Lesnar on WWE SmackDown

The main event of the grand SmackDown premiere night from Los Angeles, California had a much-anticipated match scheduled in the final segment. Brock Lesnar challenged Kofi Kingston in his first match on WWE’s weekly programme in nearly 15 years. Legends like Sting, Goldberg, Booker T were at ringside to witness the match which appeared to be the shortest.

The announcer introduced both the fighters before the bell rang as Kofi Kingston charged at Brock Lesnar. He ran into a F-5 and digested a pinfall loss to drop his WWE Championship. It was a blink-and-you’ll-miss affair that left the Staples Center audience fully stunned. The Beast was back on a winning run with this win to cement his spot on the top of the roster. But he could barely predict what was about to happen, next.

Rey Mysterio’s music hit the arena as the Masked Luchador was out to seek redemption from the heinous attack from this past Monday’s Raw. He brought Cain Velasquez alongside him who was rumoured to have signed a contract with the WWE from the last few days. With his presence on SmackDown premiere, it’s clear that he has signed the dotted lines to become a WWE superstar.

Cain entered the ring to incur a fight with Lesnar as the audience went nuts. He ducked a swing from the champion and tackled him. The former UFC Heavyweight Champion unloaded on Lesnar with some furious strikes. The Beast tried to fight back but eventually decided to retreat. Heyman talked trash and escorted Lesnar on the ramp to leave the fight for another day.

After what went down in the closing segments of SmackDown, it looks like Brock Lesnar vs. Cain Velasquez is a done deal in the WWE. For those who didn’t know, Cain squashed Lesnar back in 2010 in a UFC fight. So the WWE Champion will have a shot at redemption as he will take on Cain in a wrestling match.

Reports suggested that the rematch could be booked at Wrestlemania 36. But chances are pretty high that it will be preponed. Stay tuned for more updates on this potential bout which is expected to have major fallouts in due course.