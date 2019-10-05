English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Former UFC champ Cain Velasquez confronts Brock Lesnar on WWE SmackDown

By Raja
Cain unloads on Lesnar on Smackdown (image courtesy WWE.com)
Cain unloads on Lesnar on Smackdown (image courtesy WWE.com)

Bengaluru, October 5: SmackDown's debut episode on FOX had a fitting end to make the show look more mainstream as a former UFC Heavyweight Champion made an appearance. It was Cain Velasquez who made his debut in the WWE as he confronted the new WWE Champion Brock Lesnar to break the internet. Thereby, the rumours of a big future fight between these two former MMA competitors may have also come true.

The main event of the grand SmackDown premiere night from Los Angeles, California had a much-anticipated match scheduled in the final segment. Brock Lesnar challenged Kofi Kingston in his first match on WWE’s weekly programme in nearly 15 years. Legends like Sting, Goldberg, Booker T were at ringside to witness the match which appeared to be the shortest.

The announcer introduced both the fighters before the bell rang as Kofi Kingston charged at Brock Lesnar. He ran into a F-5 and digested a pinfall loss to drop his WWE Championship. It was a blink-and-you’ll-miss affair that left the Staples Center audience fully stunned. The Beast was back on a winning run with this win to cement his spot on the top of the roster. But he could barely predict what was about to happen, next.

Rey Mysterio’s music hit the arena as the Masked Luchador was out to seek redemption from the heinous attack from this past Monday’s Raw. He brought Cain Velasquez alongside him who was rumoured to have signed a contract with the WWE from the last few days. With his presence on SmackDown premiere, it’s clear that he has signed the dotted lines to become a WWE superstar.

Cain entered the ring to incur a fight with Lesnar as the audience went nuts. He ducked a swing from the champion and tackled him. The former UFC Heavyweight Champion unloaded on Lesnar with some furious strikes. The Beast tried to fight back but eventually decided to retreat. Heyman talked trash and escorted Lesnar on the ramp to leave the fight for another day.

After what went down in the closing segments of SmackDown, it looks like Brock Lesnar vs. Cain Velasquez is a done deal in the WWE. For those who didn’t know, Cain squashed Lesnar back in 2010 in a UFC fight. So the WWE Champion will have a shot at redemption as he will take on Cain in a wrestling match.

Reports suggested that the rematch could be booked at Wrestlemania 36. But chances are pretty high that it will be preponed. Stay tuned for more updates on this potential bout which is expected to have major fallouts in due course.

More WWE News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
IND 502/7 decl, 52/1 (20.0) vs SAF 431
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Read more about: wwe wwe smackdown brock lesnar ufc mma
Story first published: Saturday, October 5, 2019, 11:58 [IST]
Other articles published on Oct 5, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue