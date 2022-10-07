Former WWE Tough Enough winner Sara Lee passes away at 30

According to a Facebook post by Lee's mother Terri Lee, Sara died on October 5 at the age of 30. The cause of death is unknown, and the family has requested privacy in their mourning.

"It is with great sorrow that we wanted to share that our Sara Weston has gone to be with Jesus," the Facebook post read. "We are all in shock and arrangements are not complete. We ask that you respectfully let our family grieve. We all need prayers, especially Cory and his children."

Lee, who was married to former WWE Superstar Cory James Weston (aka Wesley Blake), leaves behind three children: a daughter, Piper, 5, a son, Brady, 3, and another son born last summer.

Sara Lee, who had won Tough Enough in 2015, had a one-year stint with the promotion's NXT brand, making a few appearances in live events.

During her short stint, Lee had clashes against a number of high-profile wrestlers, including the likes of Liv Morgan and Mandy Rose. She was released nine months from when she made her in-ring appearance.

The news of Sara Lee's death has shocked the wrestling world and tributes condoling her death have poured in from the promotion as well as the superstars. WWE in a tribute statement condoled her death.

"WWE is saddened to learn of the passing of Sara Lee," the statement read. "Born and raised in Hope Township, Michigan, Lee excelled in powerlifting before eventually joining the sixth season of WWE's Tough Enough."

"Lee went on to win the fan vote for "Tough Enough" and serve as an inspiration to many in the sports-entertainment world. WWE offers its heartfelt condolences to her family, friends and fans," the statement concluded.