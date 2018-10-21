Future plans for WWE Hall of Famers Trish Stratus and Lita

WWE confirmed a sudden change at the Evolution match card. There was another announced matchup between Lita and Mickie James. The company merged these two contests into a tag team match. Trish Stratus will team up with Lita to take on against Alexa Bliss and Mickie James. The question remains why the officials have gone for such a drastic change in a short course.

Mike Johnson addressed the same on PW Elite Insider Audio stating that WWE has planned something big for Trish Stratus and Lita. Evolution is not going to be a one-off night for them to return to the ring. Rather they will continue to bring tandem offenses against the current female roster of Monday Night Raw.

So, they went on to declare a tag team match and gave a name to it that is, 'besties best for business'. Here are the updates from the source,

“I was told the decision was made about 2 weeks ago to turn that into a tag and part of it is they want Trish and Lita to be a tag team going forward. They have for them coming out of this for them to be appearing on major shows as a tag team.”

Another major reason for using Trish Stratus and Lita as a tag team is to introduce new titles for the women's division. The women's tag team championships inauguration has been a constant matter of speculations. Now that two legendary names are performing, coming out of retirement, it certainly suggests that it's only a matter of time that we'd get women's division tag team championships.

Also, the two Hall of Famers teaming up will be 'best for business’ considering that this might form some more dream matches in future. Also, this can make these two veterans, perhaps the rightmost candidates to win the inaugural titles and create history, one more time. Involving the two pioneers in the crowning moments will make the moment even more prestigious.

Lastly, there have been rumors of Alexa Bliss injury for quite sometimes. We're not sure whether she is cleared to wrestle or not. So the officials built up this tag team match to protect the Goddess. She had to spend less time inside the ring in comparison to the others. Mickie James can certainly give backup to her best friend while taking on two of former bitter rivals at Evolution PPV.