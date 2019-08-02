Goldberg returning to face former world champion at WWE Summerslam 2019?

This is the reason why the audience would be least interested to witness a battle between two former Ohio residents although their in-ring chemistry is too good. This leads us back to speculation from last week whether WWE has stored a surprise opponent for the show-off. It looks like the backstage news is becoming true as he is all set to face the former WCW legend Goldberg, instead of The Miz.

In a response to a fan via Twitter, Dave Meltzer noted that WWE announcing Dolph Ziggler vs. The Miz for Summerslam was a 'red herring' which is bound to change. Later on the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, he added that Goldberg is secretly booked against Ziggler for a match at the biggest event of the summer,

“Even though they announced Miz – and I don’t know how they are going to get to it – it is, in fact, Bill Goldberg.”

The veteran wrestling journalist also confirmed that Dolph Ziggler will not take on The Miz or Shawn Michaels, despite him attacking the legend on last week's episode of SmackDown Live. Rather, WWE will use his trash-talks against Goldberg to produce a match at Summerslam which seems much-needed for the latter one.

As we all know, the comeback match of The Myth against The Undertaker at Super ShowDown was perhaps the worst outing of his career that left a bitter taste for the fans. Goldberg knocked himself out during the match by hitting the ring post hard and thereby made the match, a botch-feast. So, he seemed sad for letting the fans down. But, said he won't go away without erasing the bad memory.

So what better way to do so by letting him compete in a match without any prior announcements? There could be a fan backlash once WWE inserts Goldberg in a match after what went down at Super ShowDown. It would be far better to make him appear at Summerslam in a surprise-capacity. We should note that it was at the same city of Toronto, Canada where he returned to WWE after a 12-year hiatus to face Brock Lesnar in 2016. Hopefully, the city would establish his legacy back if he successfully defeats Dolph Ziggler in a singles contest.

Here is how the Summerslam 2019 card looks for now:

RAW Women’s Championship: Becky Lynch (c) vs Natalya

Universal Championship: Brock Lesnar (c) vs Seth Rollins

Smackdown Women’s Championship: Bayley (c) vs Ember Moon

WWE Championship: Kofi Kingston (c) vs Randy Orton

United States Championship: AJ Styles (c) vs Ricochet

Trish Stratus vs Charlotte Flair

Finn Balor vs The Fiend Bray Wyatt

Kevin Owens vs Shane McMahon (If Owens loses, he’ll quit WWE)