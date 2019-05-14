Goldberg vs. Undertaker officially announced for WWE Super ShowDown 2019

In a 'fantasy warfare becomes reality' match, Goldberg will be facing The Undertaker in the upcoming Saudi Arabia show. The billing of the match itself has 'the first-time ever' tag attached to it which will force the fans to tune in to their TV sets, no matter what.

The name of the Saudi Arabia show has also been made official and it will be a reincarnation of last year's global show in Australia. WWE.com announced that the third PPV show in the middle-eastern country will be dubbed as WWE Super ShowDown. The same name was used for the show held at Australia's Melbourne Cricket Ground on October 6th, 2018.

The #Undertaker and @Goldberg are set to clash for the first time ever on June 7 at #WWESSD! https://t.co/cwL3Iq82ct — WWE (@WWE) May 13, 2019

WrestleVotes had earlier indicated that WWE may call this Saudi Arabia show, WWE Sands of Time. But later the company filed the trademarks for "WWE SuperShow" and "WWE SuperShowDown", earlier this month and decided to go with the latter name. In case you didn't know, part II of Super ShowDown will emanate from the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on Friday, June 7th.

Apart from the main event match, a long-term feud from Ruthless Aggression Era will be reincarnated when Triple H meets his old pal Randy Orton in the ring. Alongside this, a 50-man battle royal will also be contested like the Greatest Royal Rumble event in 2018.

Here is the complete statement released by WWE's official website,

"Undertaker, Goldberg to clash for the first time ever at WWE Super ShowDown

The Saudi General Sports Authority will host WWE Super ShowDown at King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on Friday, June 7, at 9 p.m. AST, and feature the first-ever match between WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg and Undertaker. In addition, the event will include Triple H vs. Randy Orton, as they create another chapter of their storied rivalry, and a 50-Man Battle Royal — the largest in WWE history."

Other superstars to be in action are WWE Champion Kofi Kingston, WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman, AJ Styles and Brock Lesnar. They are likely to compete in separate matches for which the lineups will be disclosed in the coming weeks. WWE Super ShowDown will stream live on the WWE Network and be available as pay-per-view outside Saudi Arabia.