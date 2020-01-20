WWE Hall of Famer Rocky Johnson died of 'massive heart attack', reveals The Rock

Bengaluru, January 20: Former WWE Champion and Hollywood star Dwayne Johnson has revealed that his father, veteran wrestler, Rocky Johnson died of a "massive heart attack".
Rocky 'Soul Man' Johnson, whose real name was Wayde Bowles, died last week at the age of 75.
Dwayne revealed about the cause of his father's death in a video he posted on Instagram.
"A lot of you guys wanted to know what happened to my dad. He had not been feeling well, had been battling a cold and infection and on Tuesday he had what's called a deep vein thrombosis, which is essentially a clot in the leg. It was a big ole blood clot that broke free, traveled up his body, and went right to his lung, clotted his lung and he died very quickly from a massive heart attack, just like that," Johnson said.
My family and I thank you 🙏🏾♥️ Go hug your loved ones hard, while you still can. I love you. DJ #ripsoulman
"That did give me great comfort in knowing that it wasn't prolonged, the actor added, noting that his father, who started his wrestling career back in 1964, "had been in a lot of pain for a very, very long time".
The 47-year-old actor also thanked his followers for all the love and support.
"Hey everybody I just wanted to stop in on this very blessed Sunday to say thank you so much. Thank you. My heart is so full of gratitude. You've lifted my spirits in ways that I hope you can imagine," he said.
Rocky is best known for becoming the first black tag team champion in WWE history with partner Tony Atlas as The Soul Patrol in 1983. He retired from the ring in 1991 and trained Dwayne, who made a huge name in the WWE as The Rock.
Dwayne inducted Rocky into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2008.
I love you. You broke color barriers, became a ring legend and trail blazed your way thru this world. I was the boy sitting in the seats, watching and adoring you, my hero from afar. The boy you raised to always be proud of our cultures and proud of who and what I am. The boy you raised with the toughest of love. The intense work. The hard hand. The adoring boy who wanted to know only your best qualities. Who then grew to become a man realizing you had other deeply complicated sides that needed to be held and understood. Son to father. Man to man. That’s when my adoration turned to respect. And my empathy turned to gratitude. Grateful that you gave me life. Grateful you gave me life’s invaluable lessons. Dad, I wish I had one more shot to tell you, I love you, before you crossed over to the other side. But you were ripped away from me so fast without warning. Gone in an instant and no coming back. Im in pain. But we both know it’s just pain and it’ll pass. Now I’ll carry your mana and work ethic with me, as it’s time to move on because I have my family to feed and work to accomplish. Finally, I want you to rest your trailblazing soul, Soulman. Pain free, regret free, satisfied and at ease. You lived a very full, very hard, barrier breaking life and left it all in the ring. I love you dad and I’ll always be your proud and grateful son. Go rest high. #ripsoulman #rockyjohnson 🐐
