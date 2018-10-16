English

Historic women’s battle royal match announced for WWE Evolution PPV

By Raja
Bengaluru, October 16: Just when you think that Evolution PPV can’t get any bigger than this, WWE came up with another historic announcement. The promotion have now announced a battle royal match for the women superstars. Several female superstars will fight it out in this chaotic battle royal with a huge opportunity waiting for the winner of this women’s battle royal. The winner is expected to earn a championship match in the future on eiher brand.

WWE has not confirmed the number of superstars in this battle royal match as there might be more plans made for this match. However, they did confirm some of the current roster members for this one-of-a-kind match. Check out the confirmation from the official website of the company,

“WWE Evolution will play host to a frenetic Battle Royal, and the winner will earn a future Women’s Championship opportunity. Who will emerge from the bedlam with a title opportunity? Don’t miss all the action of WWE Evolution when it streams live Sunday, Oct. 28, at 7 ET/4 PT on the award-winning WWE Network!”

The athletes that will compete in this match will include superstars from both WWE Raw and Smackdown Live. Asuka (winner of the first-ever Women’s Royal Rumble Match) and Naomi (former SmackDown Women’s Champion and winner of the first-ever WrestleMania Women’s Battle Royal) will be the two favorites heading into this match. But this time around they will many obstacles to overcome.

The likes of former Women’s Champions Carmella and Nia Jax, former NXT Women’s Champion Ember Moon and former Divas Champion Alicia Fox would be there. Furthermore, Dana Brooke, Lana, Billie Kay & Peyton Royce of The IIconics, Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville will be in this match. WWE also confirmed two returnees for this match.

First up, Tamina Snuka returns to compete in a PPV event after almost two years. Plus, Torrie Wilson will also come back to be a participant in this contest. However, she was also part of the historic women’s Royal Rumble match, earlier this year. We can certainly expect more names added into this match to set up the battlefield for October 28.

    Story first published: Tuesday, October 16, 2018, 12:37 [IST]
