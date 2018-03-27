John Cena vs Triple H and more added to WWE's Greatest Royal Rumble

In the first and potential marquee fight on the card John Cena will go head-to-head with Triple H for the first time since 2010 at the event, while the other two are title matches which possibly reveal the results of the Wrestlemania. All these bouts are an addition to the history making 50-man battle royal.

The title matches are an Intercontinental Championship Ladder Match: Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor vs. The Miz vs. Samoa Joe and a Raw Tag Team Championship Match: The Hardy Boyz vs. Sheamus and Cesaro.

While two titles have been confirmed, there are some more to be added as per earlier announcement and it could include the WWE Championship, Universal Championship, United States Championship, SmackDown Tag Team Championship and Cruiserweight Championship.

The multi-man Ladder Match was originally planned for the Wrestlemania and since it has been announced for the Saudi event we expect to see the Intercontineental match in different capacity at the biggest event of the year, where it looks like the Miz will walk out the champion.

So WWE is doing a network special in Saudi Arabia and these are the confirmed matches so far:



*50 Man Royal Rumble

*John Cena vs. Triple H

*The Miz vs. Finn Balor vs. Seth Rollins vs. Samoa Joe IC Title Ladder Match

*The Bar vs. The Hardys



THIS CARD IS ALREADY BETTER THAN MANIA — Dilly Savage (@wrestlinggod27) March 26, 2018

In addititon to all these matches, fans will get to see WWE Superstars Roman Reigns, AJ Styles, Braun Strowman, The New Day, Randy Orton, Bray Wyatt and Shinsuke Nakamura, among others.

The inaugural Greatest Royal Rumble is expected to deliver live family-friendly entertainment to passionate fans across the Middle East. It is the first event as part of a long-term partnership between WWE and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The tickets for this historic event go on sale from this Saturday (March 31). The broadcast details and further updates on the event will be revealed in the coming weeks.