John Cena’s WWE Summerslam status in jeopardy after new movie announcement?

Variety reported that John Cena will appear in the upcoming “Argylle” spy thriller movie and this may force the veteran WWE Superstar to sit out of WWE SummerSlam 2021. The first film of the franchise will begin filming in Europe this August while no exact date was noted.

In an update to the situation, Wrestling Observer Newsletter noted that Cena is "locked-in" for the main event of SummerSlam 2021, but is likely to make a quick exit right after the PPV on August 21.

“No word on when he shows up for television, but Cena is free of responsibilities for acting work at this point and until after SummerSlam. Cena vs. Reigns is locked in as the main event for the show. However, Cena is in a movie called 'Argylle’, a spy thriller which will be shooting in Europe in August. It’s possible he could start after or end prior to the date, or even get a few days off.”

Director Matthew Vaughn’s movie studio based in United Kingdom MARV will produce the “Argylle” movie, and they are already planning at least three films in the franchise. However, there is no word on what character the multi-time world champion would be playing or whether he will be involved in future films of the franchise.

The spy thriller series is based on a debut novel which goes by the same name from first-time author Ellie Conway and is ready for publication next year by Transworld Publishers, a division of Penguin Random House. The film and book will follow “the globe-trotting adventures of a super-spy named Argylle across the United States, London, and other exotic locations.”

Pop singer Dua Lipa will reportedly provide music for the first film of the series that includes the title track and score. Plus, she will also make her acting debut in the film. Apart from Cena and Lipa, the star cast of the film will also feature Samuel L. Jackson, Henry Cavill, Sam Rockwell, Bryce Dallas Howard, Bryan Cranston, and Catherine O’Hara.

John Cena was originally reported to challenge WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at the Biggest Party of the Summer, but nothing about that match has been confirmed on WWE programme till date. Only time will tell if this new movie will prevent him from returning to the WWE or trimming down his overall stay.

The Cenation Leader has been away from competition since losing to “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania 36 in 2020 in a Firefly Funhouse Match. Appearing on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, last month, he accepted the rumors of a WWE return was true. But he also sounded realistic about getting physical inside the squared circle.

“All these opportunities have led to more opportunities,” Cena said. “I said before, once you do one of these things the insurance doesn’t let you go wrestle on the weekends so we’ll see what happens.”