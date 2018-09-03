Kevin Owens and Bray Wyatt to return to WWE Raw in new roles

Earlier, the Toronto crowd gave Owens a warm welcome when he accepted the challenge thrown by Seth Rollins for the Intercontinental Championship. It turned out to be a show-stealer between the two veteran superstars of the flagship show. In the end, Rollins retained the title with a Curb Stomp on Kevin Owens.

The Prizefighter got frustrated with his current position in the Raw roster and decided to walk out. Now some fans are really worried that we may not see Kevin Owens on Raw, ever again. We assure you that it was just a storyline perspective to write him off TV for a few weeks. He will be back in a new look and shape soon.

Furthermore, He might have a manager by his side once he's back. Cagesideseats.com reported that Kevin Owens will soon become a 'Paul Heyman Guy’, which means that Paul Heyman will get a new client now that Brock Lesnar is away from the company. For those who were wondering about Heyman’s future in the WWE, there’s your answer.

With the help of Paul Heyman, Kevin Owens could once again become the Prizefighter he was a couple of years ago. The former Universal Champion might have lost his mojo ever since his move to Raw. And now with one of the best wrestling promoters in the history who could provide him with the needed backup it would certainly take him back to the title picture.

Bray Wyatt is also expected to return to the flagship show in a revamped avatar. The same source hinted that his character will undergo a slight change upon return. He will continue to play a face role on the roster after transistion from his bonafide heel run. This comes as an effect of his previous alliance with Matt Hardy. It’s worth noting that Hardy might be unable to compete in the WWE again due to an injury.

It will be interesting to see whether Bray Wyatt comes back with some of the characteristics of the Woken World now that Matt Hardy is away. The former leader of the Wyatt Family is out of the main event picture ever since last year. Hopefully, he can impress the officials to get back into title hunt.