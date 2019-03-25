Kurt Angle to continue farewell tour against AJ Styles on WWE Smackdown

The two of the most technical athletes in all of pro-wrestling will square off in a bout which marks the final contest for the former WWE Raw general manager on Smackdown Live.

An official statement by WWE.com confirmed that Kurt Angle will return to Smackdown as an active competitor for one last time before retirement,

“Kurt Angle’s farewell tour is about to hit SmackDown LIVE in the biggest way possible. Oh, it’s true. Angle’s final match ever on the blue brand will take place this Tuesday night when the WWE Hall of Famer takes on AJ Styles. The two Superstars share a rich history, but this will be the first time the two have ever locked up in a WWE ring. Angle has long been a cornerstone of the SmackDown brand and will undoubtedly create one last classic moment against The Phenomenal One. Watch as history is made this Tuesday night at 8/7 C on USA Network.”

Smackdown has been home to Kurt Angle for the most part of his career. Thankfully he will step foot into the ring on the blue brand for one final time to deliver another classic match that we could hopefully remember for ages. We can’t ask for a better technical wrestling match with these two in the ring in a solo contest.

Kurt Angle is set to finish his career at Wrestlemania 35, where he will take on Baron Corbin. On the other hand, AJ Styles will fight Randy Orton on the same night in another marquee match from the Smackdown roster.

Before we head to Tuesday Night, there’s one episode of Monday Night Raw which happens tonight in Boston. Reports suggest that Kurt Angle might get a new opponent at Wrestlemania as the fans are not in favor of seeing Baron Corbin as his opponent in the farewell match. The WWE Universe feels he deserves a proper send-off.

So that could only happen if John Cena makes a come back as WWE Universe wants the sixteen-time champion to come back and challenge Kurt Angle in a match. Well, tonight’s WWE Raw takes place in Cena’s hometown of Boston, Massachusetts. So what better place to make this match official for Wrestlemania 35 than the TD Garden in Boston?

However, the Cenation Leader will not be done with his Hollywood until next week. Hence, we don't expect to see him back on board when WWE’s flagship show airs, tonight.