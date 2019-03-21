WWE to alter Kurt Angle’s retirement match at Wrestlemania 35?

And this week after the name was revealed on Monday Night Raw, the buzz has entirely turned sour and it could lead to a potential change in the lineup.

Kurt Angle himself confirmed that the former acting general manager of Raw, Baron Corbin will be his opponent at Wrestlemania 35. Understandably, the WWE Universe was very unhappy with this announcement. They expected to see a big name pitted against the WWE Hall of Famer in the farewell match, but that is not the case now.

Guys, it's pro wrestling. Its like watching a movie. I'm no way upset with my husband wrestling Corbin. Lol I love having fun with yall. But It is really nice to see how many fans support Kurt on how he should be sent off. ❤ #AllLove — Giovanna Angle (@GiovannaAngle) March 19, 2019

Veteran commentator Jim Ross stated that the match will be an underwhelming experience for the wrestling fans. Meanwhile, Angle’s wife also took to twitter to show her disappointments with this matchup. She claimed that her husband deserves a better opponent than Baron Corbin which later needed a clarification. But this started the rumours that WWE might decide to change this Wrestlemania match lineup.

Fueling up the speculation was Sports journalist Justin Laber who declared that this Kurt Angle vs. Baron Corbin will not happen. He added that WWE will remove the heel superstar of WWE Raw from the match just like they did so with his stint as the show-runner on Monday nights. Here is more from the source,

"Baron Corbin vs Kurt Angle isn't going to be Angle's Mania retirement match. Saying Corbin vs Angle is to get people to appreciate the actual match they will get. They will remove Corbin just like they did him as GM."

"The match isn't going to happen. They will remove Corbin on the basis of fans are displeased and do just what they did when they removed Corbin from the GM role. They will reward everyone with the big match."

Most of the fans believe that the only Olympic Gold medalist in WWE deserves a better farewell. PWInsider.com reports that even Kurt Angle himself expected a legendary name to be booked against him at Wrestlemania 35. But WWE did not go with earlier plans that featured some of the top names on the roster.

Drew McIntyre, Bobby Lashley, Rey Mysterio, John Cena, and The Undertaker were originally on the list to face Kurt Angle in his retirement match. However, the creative team may have big plans with all of them. Hence, they opted to choose a filler name like Baron Corbin to deliver a send-off match. Only two more episodes of WWE Raw are to come before Wrestlemania and it is extremely unlikely that WWE will make a change to this particular match featuring the 2017 Hall of Famer. But, you never know what goes on in the McMahons heads sometimes.