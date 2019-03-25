WWE Monday Night Raw preview and schedule: March 25, 2019

Will Reigns accept McIntyre's challenge?

Last week on Raw, Drew McIntyre challenged Roman Reigns for a Wrestlemania match and then continued his attacks on the Shield brothers, this time his victim was Seth Rollins. Will The Scottish Psychopath get the fight he desires? Will Reigns accept McIntyre's challenge? Or does WWE creative have other ideas?

It always looked like McIntyre heading to Wrestlemania and after having singlehandedly broken The Shield it has given more hope although not in a title match, but The Scottish Psychopath will fancy a fight against the company's marquee player.

The Big Dog missed last weeks show thanks to McIntyre's beatdown two weeks ago. However, Reings is expected to return tonight to give his answer to the Scottish Psychopath.

Now the former Universal Champion, has a big decision to make: Will he accept the challenge and defend his brothers' legacy, or decline and all but concede that someone else runs his yard? Find out on Raw.

Will Phoenix and Natalya land title shot?

Beth Phoenix returned a couple of weeks ago and last week announced she could end her retirement to join Natalya and challenge The Boss ‘N' Hug Connection for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships at Wrestlemania.

But with Nia Jax & Tamina still lurking around the edges and The IIconics also pinning the champs on Smackdown Live, the title picture is not clear yet.

And with just under two weeks left for the Show of shows, there is every chance the title picture could get clear this week. Rumour has it, the championship fight could be a multi-team fight with all three teams earning a shot at gold. Whatever, the outcome, it will be known tonight or on Smackdown Live.

Angle farewell tour continues

Two weeks ago, Kurt Angle announced that he will start a farewell tour and eventually retire from wrestling at Wrestlemania. And since then he has fought Apollo Crews and Chad Gable on Raw as part of his farewell tour.

Like the headline says, Raw will play host to the next stop of Angle's last ride through the WWE Universe before he faces Baron Corbin on April 7 and hangs up his gold medals for good.

Despite, a fan backlash after his choice of Corbin as his final opponent, there is a huge doubt if the creative will change their plans. But, this is the Wrestlemania season and you can't rule out any surprises with top names of the company yet to get an opponent.

But before that, The Olympic Hero, who has not been shy about testing himself on the way out will continue his farewell tour tonight on Raw. So, who will he select as his final foe in Boston?

Rousey makes it a family affair

Last week on Raw, Ronda Rousey proved that she was going to throw out the rulebook in the final push to Wrestlemania. A week after striking an official, The Baddest Woman on the Planet brought her husband, Travis Browne, who also got involved in another scrum following Rousey's assault of Dana Brooke.

In fact, both Rousey and Browne laid out a member of the security squad hired to prevent further incidents. The last time Rousey laid hands on an official, it resulted in an undisclosed fine. What repercussions await her for the latest actions? Find out on Raw.

Who else will enter the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal?

Braun Strowman officially became the first entrant of the sixth Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal last week on Raw. He has been in a foul mood since his interactions with "Saturday Night Live's" Colin Jost and Michael Che.

The Battle Royal is open to any one who is interested in participating in it, so it's possible that a few more Superstars will announce their entries tonight on Raw.

Who will be open to the idea of tussling with an angry Strowman as it will be a little too risky for even the boldest of the Team Red talents? Find out tonight on Raw as the likes of Bobby Lashley and others are waiting in the wings.

Bliss tries to patch things up for Strowman

In the hope to prevent a scene at The Show of Shows, Wrestlemania host Alexa Bliss boldly inserted herself into the drama between Strowman, Jost and Che.

Using her Team Little Big goodwill, The Goddess secured a one-week armistice between The Monster Among Men and the "Weekend Update" anchors, who will also be serving as Wrestlemania's Special Guest Correspondents.

Strowman agreed to give Alexa the time to broker peace, but how long will the Monster Among Men stay calm?

Rollins, Brock and rest of the roster

The main eventers of Wrestlemania, Brock Lesnar and Seth Rollins have not been advertised to appear tonight on Raw. But, with just two weeks left for their title showdown, there is every chance both superstars will be looking to gain momentum. And after Brock distracted Rollins last week, how will the Architect respond or will the champion play more mind games.

Apart from aforementioned names and segments, there is every chance of the Intercontinental Championship and the Raw tag team championship being made official tonight on Raw.

As far as superstars go, the likes of Finn Balor, Jinder Mahal, Elias, Apollo Crews, Shelton Benjamin, Riott Squad, the NXT stars and the Raw tag team division will all play a part on the show hosted in Boston.