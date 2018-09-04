Lita vs Mickie James added to WWE Evolution

After leaks of graphics related to the pay-per-view, it was earlier believed that Lita will meet Asuka at Evolution, but the 2006 Survivor Series rematch rules that out.

However, the report was partly correct as Lita has now been officially added to Evolution card, but as it stands Asuka still doesn't have an oppenent for the event.

WWE.com officially confirmed the fight with the following post on their website,

"At WWE Evolution, two past rivals will once again go to war, as Lita suits up to bring her extreme arsenal against the dynamic Mickie James at the first-ever all-women's pay-per-view on Sunday, Oct. 28."

I couldn’t be more #honored after tonight’s #announcement for #evolution vs @AmyDumas ... someone who was willing to help me when I was #nobody... someone I’ve looked up to my entire… https://t.co/grNQIInx4F — Mickie James~Aldis (@MickieJames) September 4, 2018

The two Superstars have captured 10 Women's Championships in total, with Lita winning four titles and James earning six. Both competitors can boast a championship victory over the other.

Lita and Mickie battled each other many times during the Ruthless Aggression Era, twice for the women's championship with Lita winning one and Mickie retiring Lita at Survivor Series back in 2006.

And now after twelve years this storied rivalry is now set to be renewed in groundbreaking fashion.

Ever since I heard that @MickieJames and @AmyDumas were going to be battling at #WWEEvolution, I kept getting flashbacks....



Will THIS 👇be the fate of Lita on that historic night?!? 🤔@WWE pic.twitter.com/B11gi7LLuT — Steve Smith (@BadNewsSmitty) September 4, 2018

Also on the card, Lita's best friend and rival during the Attitude Era, Trish Stratus is set to take on former Raw Women's champion Alexa Bliss.

A few more big names are waiting to be included in the card with Nikki Bella believed to be fighting RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey but WWE has not confirmed that match yet.

Other matches rumored for Evolution include Michelle McCool coming out of retirement and Maryse vs. Brie Bella in singles action. Meanwhile, the 2018 Mae Young Classic final plus a Smackdown Women's Title match, a WWE NXT Women's Title match and a NXT UK Women's Title match are all set to part of the event.

Check out the confirmed card for Evolution:

Trish Stratus vs. Alexa Bliss

Lita vs. Mickie James