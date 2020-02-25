Update: Major changes made to WWE Wrestlemania 36 match card

WWE Universal Champion Bray Wyatt vs. Roman Reigns, along with John Cena vs. Elias were the earlier reported matches scheduled to take place at this year's WrestleMania 36. But those are no longer in the plans, according to the latest updates from Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio. An update on replacements of these matches were not given which opens floodgates for new creative plans from a WWE perspective.

Meltzer noted on the show, in total, "five or six" WrestleMania matches have been changed recently. Most of those changes are from SmackDown, which indicate it has something to do with John Cena's return and the scheduled Universal Championship match at Super ShowDown. Here is the statement released by the source,

“The way I had it listed the main event is no longer on the card. A lot’s changed. The only two matches that I’ve written about that have changed and I was told that they were changed are Bray Wyatt & Roman Reigns and John Cena & Elias. I believe there are four or five matches that have been changed.” (courtesy wwfoldschool.com)

John Cena is set to return to SmackDown this Friday and it's expected that he will begin a WrestleMania match buildup right away. Elias was the originally planned opponent, but that won't be the case anymore.

On the other hand, The Fiend Bray Wyatt Wyatt is set to defend his title against Goldberg at WWE Super ShowDown on February 27 in Saudi Arabia. He was the previous favorite to retain and then face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania. But Meltzer speculated if Wyatt vs. Reigns isn't on the cards, Goldberg may pull off an upset by winning the title for the second time.

This opens the opportunity to set up a dream match between Roman Reigns and Goldberg for the Universal Championship at WrestleMania 36. When it comes to the biggest event of the year, The Myth is a bigger draw than The Fiend amongst the mainstream audience. Hence, it is believed that Vince McMahon has changed his mind and now wants to book Reigns vs. Goldberg as the new main event of the show set for April 5th in Tampa, Florida.

'The Fiend' @WWEBrayWyatt defends the WWE Universal Championship against Hall of Famer @Goldberg this Thursday at #WWESSD! pic.twitter.com/wnqiXOX0bm — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) February 24, 2020

This is just mere speculation for now as we have to keep our eyes glued on Thursday's Super ShowDown as well as on the next night's SmackDown which could change the WrestleMania complexion entirely.

Speculations are also there around John Cena potentially facing Goldberg in a fantasy booking. Who knows if McMahon wants the Cenation Leader to pick up his 17th world championship at the grandest stage overcoming the former WCW franchise player?

Overall, WrestleMania 36 card looks to have dramas around it in the upcoming weeks forcing the fans to get more involved in the context. As of now, the extravaganza has three confirmed matches on the show,

WWE Championship - Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Drew McIntyre

WWE Raw Women’s Championship - Becky Lynch (c) vs. Women's Elimination Chamber Winner (Natalya vs. Liv Morgan vs. Shayna Baszler vs. Asuka vs. Ruby Riott vs. Sarah Logan)

WWE NXT Women's Championship - Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Charlotte Flair