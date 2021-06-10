Major update on Brock Lesnar’s first feud after WWE return

Bengaluru, June 10: A WWE TV return seems imminent for Brock Lesnar after he was recently name-dropped by the likes of Drew McIntyre, Kofi Kingston, and WWE Champion Bobby Lashley on Monday Night Raw. Apparently, WWE planted the seeds of the former champion’s return by intentionally letting the Raw superstars discuss him.
Lashley’s current dominant status also makes sense to the fans as they expect the reigning champion to collide with Brock Lesnar once the latter resurfaces on WWE programming after the longest hiatus of recent times.
But then WWE always wants to move forward with out-of-the-box ideas as latest reports claim that people within WWE want to save this return for a big match against WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.
The Beast Incarnate of the WWE has been rumoured to return to WWE for the SummerSlam pay-per-view in August. It was recently reported that he was involved in early discussions for potential SummerSlam matches as the company wants to do something with him.
Obviously, Lesnar possibly challenging WWE Champion Bobby Lashley appeared to be a no-brainer to most of the fans, as this is something Lashley has been stuck to, for the past several years.
While Lesnar vs. Reigns for the Universal Title would be a SummerSlam or WrestleMania-worthy match, the booking would be repetitive. Both these men have squared off on these particular PPV events and beyond in both singles and multi-person contests with every time a world title belt involved in the capacity.
Bringing Brock Lesnar back will be a decision from WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon who likes to close things to vest when it comes to the biggest box office attraction that his company ever had. While the match against Lashley match could happen at any time given his current hot streak, the company is yet to give that call to Lesnar to return at SummerSlam, according to this new report.
