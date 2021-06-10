Major update on Brock Lesnar’s first feud after WWE return

Lashley’s current dominant status also makes sense to the fans as they expect the reigning champion to collide with Brock Lesnar once the latter resurfaces on WWE programming after the longest hiatus of recent times.

But then WWE always wants to move forward with out-of-the-box ideas as latest reports claim that people within WWE want to save this return for a big match against WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

The Beast Incarnate of the WWE has been rumoured to return to WWE for the SummerSlam pay-per-view in August. It was recently reported that he was involved in early discussions for potential SummerSlam matches as the company wants to do something with him.

Obviously, Lesnar possibly challenging WWE Champion Bobby Lashley appeared to be a no-brainer to most of the fans, as this is something Lashley has been stuck to, for the past several years.

But Dave Meltzer gave an update to the situation on the Sunday Night’s Main Event podcast revealing that Lesnar vs. Lashley was not planned for SummerSlam. While Roman Reigns was noted as the most likely opponent for the returnee, it was also noted that there are forces within WWE that don’t want him to be back until and unless Reigns is ready to feud with him.

While Lesnar vs. Reigns for the Universal Title would be a SummerSlam or WrestleMania-worthy match, the booking would be repetitive. Both these men have squared off on these particular PPV events and beyond in both singles and multi-person contests with every time a world title belt involved in the capacity.

Bringing Brock Lesnar back will be a decision from WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon who likes to close things to vest when it comes to the biggest box office attraction that his company ever had. While the match against Lashley match could happen at any time given his current hot streak, the company is yet to give that call to Lesnar to return at SummerSlam, according to this new report.





We haven’t seen or heard from Brock Lesnar since he dropped the WWE Title to Drew McIntyre in the main event of WrestleMania 36 Night Two in 2020. His WWE contract reportedly expired in August of last year as both the parties failed to agree on new terms, despite negotiations.Lesnar’s merchandise was subsequently removed from WWE Shop after his imagery deal expired, but interestingly, he still remains an active member of the RAW roster, as per WWE’s official website. With WWE announcing their return to live event touring from July 16 amid live fans in attendance, it makes sense that The Conqueror would finally agree on coming back for a big match.