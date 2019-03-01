Match cancelled after WWE removes Becky Lynch from Fastlane ads

Earlier ads hinted that Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair will take place at the final pay-per-view event before Wrestlemania 35 with the winner becoming the challenger for Ronda Rousey at the grandest stage.

All of a sudden, WWE has now pulled off Becky Lynch's name from the list of superstars that will appear at Fastlane 2019. It suggests that the storyline suspension of the superstar will continue for the time-being to keep her away from competition in one more PPV event. This can come as a major blow for the event hosts.

Becky Lynch is the hottest property of sports entertainment, right now. With her face on the posters or confirming her appearances would have increased interest to the maximum extent. The host venue of Fastlane that is the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio has stopped featuring her on their website which could cause a decline in ticket sales.

PWInsider.com revealed the surprising change in booking. Here is more from the source via sescoops.com,

“Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair was advertised for this show but it has been pulled from the final WWE pay-per-view event before WrestleMania 35. Instead, Flair is just advertised to appear. The arena has also announced RAW Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey for an appearance. As of this writing, her opponent has yet to be advertised.”

We should remind you that Becky Lynch is the 2019 Royal Rumble winner and was slated to face Ronda Rousey at Wrestlemania for the WWE Raw women's championship. Vince McMahon did not like the arrogance of the challenger and decided to suspend her for sixty days. Charlotte Flair replaced her in the title match which will happen on April 7.

Meanwhile, The Man has invaded a number of shows including this week's episode of Raw that lead her into being arrested. Ronda Rousey was furious about the McMahons not lifting the ban on Lynch. So she decided to walk out of the show by dropping her title. We can expect even more drama around this storyline on the go-home episode of WWE Raw for Fastlane which emanates from Philadelphia, next Monday (March 4).

Speaking of Fastlane, Sescoops hinted that another match might be added to Fastlane match card between two former WWE Champions. AJ Styles vs. Randy Orton is the lineup which is a dream match for the fans. After the backstage confrontation on Smackdown, it is likely that these two might finally get to share the ring in a pay-per-view event.