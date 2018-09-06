More fights added to WWE Super Show Down Australia card

Apart from the appearance from the top superstars of the brand, the local superstars are also set to feature in the match card. This would help to keep the Melbourne audience vested into the show. WWE will go with the same strategy as they have inserted the IIconics into a separate women’s division match.

The IIconics (Billie Kay & Peyton Royce) from Smackdown Live are two Australians who have made it big on the main roster. These two have huge fan following and could be a great boost to ticket sales for the Super Show Down match card. As per the recent announcement, IIconics will take on against the team of Naomi and Asuka.

The team of Billie Kay and Peyton Royce has been attacking Naomi on Smackdown for the past couple of weeks. She was about to suffer the same consequence until Asuka decided to show up and ruin the party for them. Thereafter, WWE.com released a statement to make the match official,

“At WWE Super Show-Down, it’ll be an even playing field as Asuka and Naomi take on The IIconics. Can Royce and Kay pull out an IIconic moment in Melbourne, or will they learn a lesson or two from The Glow and The Empress of Tomorrow? Find out at WWE Super Show-Down on Saturday, Oct. 6, from the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in Australia, streaming live on the award-winning WWE Network!”

IIconics are not the only names who would perform in their home-ground. Melbourne’s own Buddy Murphy will compete in a Cruiserweight Championship match against Cedric Alexander. Buddy Murphy has been on a roll, lately. We should not be surprised if homecoming turns out to be sweet for him with a championship win at Super Show Down.

Furthermore, another championship match has been added to the show. The New Day will defend their tag team titles against The Bar as per the latest announcement. The Smackdown tag champs are the most entertaining trio on the roster. Their involvement on the match card seemed evident to give the fans a pleasant night.

Here is the updated Super Show Down match card,

WWE Title Match

Samoa Joe vs. AJ Styles

#1 Contenders Match for WWE Championship

The Miz vs. Daniel Bryan

WWE Cruiserweight Title Match

Buddy Murphy vs. Cedric Alexander

SmackDown Tag Team Title Match

The Bar vs. The New Day

Singles Match

Triple H vs. The Undertaker

Tag Team Match

John Cena and Bobby Lashley vs. Elias and Kevin Owens

The Shield vs. Braun Strowman, Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre

The Bella Twins and RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey vs. The Riott Squad

Asuka and Naomi vs. Billie Kay and Peyton Royce