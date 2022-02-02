New WWE NXT Vengeance Day 2022 Title match set; Announcements for next week

WWE NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne of The Toxic Attraction faction will defend their titles against Indi Hartwell and Persia Pirotta at Vengeance Day.

This will mark the first title defense for Dolin and Jayne in more than two months. They have captured the straps by defeating Pirotta and Hartwell, and former champions Io Shirai and Zoey Stark in a Ladder Match all the way back at Halloween Havoc on November 9.

Toxic Attraction has been involved in a beef with Pirotta, Hartwell, and Kay Lee Ray for the past few weeks. Last week, the three members of Toxic Attraction lost a six-woman tag team match to the three babyface Superstars with Pirotta getting the pin-fall win over Jayne.

This set up the upcoming title match where Jayne and Dolin appeared for a promo session in the ring and announced the title defense. Eventually, KLR kidnapped the tag champs in an SUV and then drove them away.

Coming back to the arena, KLR continued stalking NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose throughout different places of the WWE Performance Center. In the finishing sequence of last night’s NXT, KLR used her baseball bat to force the champ for a title match.

KLR didn’t want to wait until Vengeance Day and hence KLR vs. Rose over the WWE NXT Women’s Championship was announced for next Tuesday.

This will be Rose’s second title defense since winning the belt from Raquel Gonzalez at NXT Halloween Havoc on November 9. Her first successful title defense took place at New Year’s Evil on January 4 in a Triple Threat featuring Gonzalez and Cora Jade.

Speaking of Gonzalez and Jade, these two were announced to team up for the Women’s Dusty cup Classic tournament. No update is available on when the female superstars will start competing in the tourney.

But the Men’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic semi-finals are confirmed for next week and the lineups are - The Grizzled Young Veterans (Zack Gibson and James Drake) vs. The Creed Brothers, Malik Blade, and Edris Enofe vs. MSK. The winners of these two matches will collide in the finale of the tournament to take place at Vengeance Day.

The 2022 edition of WWE NXT Vengeance Day will take place on Tuesday, February 15 from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. The current match card for the night stands as follows:

NXT North American Title Match: Cameron Grimes vs. Carmelo Hayes (c)

NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles Match: Persia Pirotta and Indi Hartwell vs. Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne (c)

Men’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Finals

MSK or Edris Enofe and Malik Blade vs. The Creed Brothers or The Grizzled Young Veterans (Winners to receive a title shot from NXT Tag Team Champions Imperium - Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner)