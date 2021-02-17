No title change expected at WWE Elimination Chamber 2021

This year, the WWE Championship will be on the line inside the Chamber where the champion Drew McIntyre will have his toughest defense, to date against five other former WWE Champions. From SmackDown, Roman Reigns is using the loophole in his contract to avoid the demonic cage structure.

The Tribal Chief is slated to defense in a one-on-one match against the winner of the SmackDown Elimination Chamber match on the same night which keeps him on the favorite's spot, anyway. BetOnline has now released the latest betting odds for the match card of the upcoming pay-per-view hinting that it's perhaps going to be a filler before WrestleMania 37.

As seen in the below-listed odds, all the champions are favorite to retain heading into this Sunday night:

WWE Title Elimination Chamber Match

Drew McIntyre (-177) vs Sheamus (+210) vs Randy Orton (+450) vs AJ Styles (+550) vs Kofi Kingston (+4000) vs Jeff Hardy (+6600)

Raw Women’s Title

Asuka (-177) vs Lacey Evans (+125)

United States Title

Bobby Lashley (-190) vs Riddle (+195) vs Keith Lee (+440)

Number-one Contender's Elimination Chamber Match (winner faces Roman Reigns)

Kevin Owens (-110) vs. Jey Uso (+1000) vs. King Corbin (+5000) vs. Sami Zayn (+6600) vs. Daniel Bryan (+600) vs. Cesaro (+150)

[The favorites have the '-' symbol while the number represents the amount of money one needs to risk to win $100]

*** Roman Reigns' Universal Title defense isn't mentioned in this list as his opponent is yet to be determined. Kevin Owens is the obvious favorite to capture the challenger's spot but he would be in a weary condition after going through the Chamber match. So the champion isn't likely to have a tough time while leaving the ThunderDome with the belt hanging around his shoulder.

As for the storyline of the match, Kevin Owens has faced Reigns at the TLC pay-per-view and the Royal Rumble, but on both occasions, outside interferences cost controversial endings. So KO receiving another title shot makes sense. WWE doesn’t either have many options left for Reigns, at this point.

Asuka vs Lacey Evans is still listed, but it was announced on RAW that Evans is now pregnant. From a storyline perspective, Ric Flair is the baby of the father but multiple sources confirmed that Evans is pregnant, legit in real life with her husband. In that case, she won’t compete this Sunday. Whoever becomes her replacement, won't likely dethroning Asuka on such short notice.

Drew McIntyre will likely retain inside the Elimination Chamber and it's no surprise since this structure is to showcase the strength of a babyface champion. Plus, his unfinished story against Sheamus has to continue, afterward.

Bobby Lashley has been protected on Raw for the past few months and his retaining against Riddle and Keith Lee also makes some sense. However, there's uncertainty around the US Title Match as Lee is dealing with undisclosed injuries from last week’s Raw.

During Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer mentioned how only two Chamber matches are in a confirmed state, at this point. Heading into Sunday night, WWE has to make a lot of changes to the PPV match card. Unfortunately, they’re out of time to make builds for the new lineups.

“We don’t know anything about the pay-per-view this Sunday except for the two Elimination Chamber matches. The Lacey Evans and Asuka match is obviously off, and the Lashley match, which is supposed to be a three-way, we don’t know if Keith Lee will be in the match or not,” stated Meltzer in his report.