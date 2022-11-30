NXT Deadline 2022: Iron Survivor Challenge participants revealed for WWE PLE

Last week, WWE confirmed the Iron Survivor Challenge to be culminated at Deadline from both the Men's and Women's division matches. Then during last night's episode of NXT, the match participants were also disclosed.

WWE Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels and WWE Hall of Famers X-Pac, Road Dogg, Alundra Blayze, and Molly Holly had multiple discussions throughout the episode on who will participate in the inaugural men's and women's Iron Survivor Challenge matches.

Michaels later announced the following NXT Superstars for the men's Iron Survivor Challenge:

Carmelo Hayes

JD McDonagh

Grayson Waller

Joe Gacy

Last participant TBD

Women's Iron Survivor Challenge will consist of these names:

Zoey Stark

Cora Jade

Roxanne Perez

Kiana James

Last participant TBD

Who are your early picks for the Iron Survivor Challenge? 😳#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/KceHrnqS3I — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) November 30, 2022

A Wildcard Match will take place on next week's NXT to determine the final participant of the Men's Iron Survivor Challenge. The three-way match will see Andre Chase, Axiom, and Von Wagner in action.

In another Wildcard Match for next week, the remaining member from the Women's Iron Survivor Challenge will be determined. This three-way battle will feature Indi Hartwell, Wendy Choo, and Fallon Henley.

Who will get the final spot? 😶#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/NaMK4dQxvC — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) November 30, 2022

In the Iron Survivor Challenge, two wrestlers will begin the match, with a new one entering after a gap of every five minutes until all five competitors officially enter the ring.

The five participants will aim to earn points for every successful fall within the 25-minute mark. The participant with the most points will win the match and the title of Iron Survivor.

The men's and women's Iron Survivor Challenger winners will respectively receive future title shots for the NXT Championship and the NXT Women's Championship.

The first-ever 2022 WWE NXT Deadline premium live event will take place Saturday, December 10 at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. The current match card for the show goes as follows:

- Bron Breakker (c) vs. Apollo Crews - NXT Championship Match

- Iron Survivor Challenge to determine the new number one contender for WWE NXT Championship: Carmelo Hayes, JD McDonagh, Joey Gacy, Grayson Waller, and participant TBD

- Iron Survivor Challenge to determine the new number one contender for WWE NXT Women's Championship: Zoey Stark, Cora Jade, Roxanne Perez, Kiana James, and participant TBD

- The Creed Brothers (Julius and Brutus Creed) vs. Indus Sher (Veer Mahaan and Sanga)

As for the December 6 episode of WWE NXT, the match card stands as follows:

- Axiom vs. Andre Chase vs. Von Wagner - Wild Card Match

- Wendy Choo vs. Fallon Henley vs. Indi Hartwell - Wild Card Match

- Tony D'Angelo returns to action

- Pretty Deadly presents A Christmas Story