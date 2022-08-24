NXT Worlds Collide: WWE announce two Title Unification Matches

The official announcement came during the latest WWE NXT 2.0 episode where a title unification match for NXT and NXT UK Championships was confirmed for the NXT Worlds Collide event on September 4.

In the opening segment of the August 23 episode of NXT 2.0, NXT Champion Bron Breakker issued the challenge to NXT UK Champion Tyler Bate. The latter then referred to himself as "the last NXT UK Champion," and agreed to the match.

This match comes after Bate made a surprise appearance at the end of last Wednesday's NXT Heatwave and confronted Breakker, moments after the latter retained His NXT Title with a victory over the newbie in JD McDonagh.

Breakker has been the NXT Champion since defeating Dolph Ziggler on the Raw after Wrestlemania 38 i.e. the April 4 episode of Raw. On the other hand, Bate is the first-ever two-time NXT UK Champion whose second title win is yet to air on WWE TV.

In more news for the upcoming Worlds Collide event, WWE NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose will also face NXT UK Women's Champion Meiko Satomura and Blair Davenport in a Women's Championship Unification Triple Threat Match.

Davenport made her in-ring debut on this week’s NXT by defeating Indi Hartwell in a singles contest. She then cut a promo and reminded everyone that she was the Number-One Contender for the NXT UK Women's Championship. But now that she’s in NXT, she’d not mind going after the NXT Women's Championship.

WWE NXT UK Women's Champion, Meiko Satomura and NXT Women’s Champion, Mandy Rose then came out, respectively to set up this Triple Threat Title Unification Match. The trio also signed the match contract by the end of the August 23 NXT 2.0 episode.

Satomura has been the NXT UK Women's Champion since June 2021, when she defeated Kay Lee Ray (now known as Alba Fyre on NXT 2.0). Davenport made her NXT 2.0 debut during a backstage segment, last Tuesday by introducing herself to Indi Hartwell as the next NXT Women's Champion.

Speaking of the champion, Mandy Rose has been holding the NXT Women's Title since she defeated Raquel Gonzalez (currently Raquel Rodriguez on Smackdown) on the Halloween Havoc episode back on October 26, 2021. During the Heatwave Special, last week, she defeated Zoey Stark to retain.