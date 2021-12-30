English
Popular Smackdown Superstar Toni Storm reportedly leaves WWE

By
Toni Storm during a recent episode of Smackdown (image courtesy WWE.com)
Bengaluru, Dec 30: Toni Storm is reportedly no longer with the WWE. The popular Smackdown superstar who is also a veteran female professional wrestler having almost a decade’s experience by her name allegedly wanted to leave the company on her own.

According to PWInsider and Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, it was Storm who requested her release, and it was granted. Apparently, Storm flew herself home from Baltimore this morning where WWE camped for last night’s live event.

A memo was issued to talents, announcing Toni Storm’s departure, but the usual “budget cuts” term wasn’t mentioned as the reason for the release. This has been the norm as of late with the various WWE releases throughout 2021.



The 26-year-old superstar was the only name mentioned in the memo released by the WWE. Fightful added that many people within WWE were “blindsided” by the news that she asked for her release. Just a few days ago, she was main-eventing Smackdown and now all of a sudden, she’s gone.

“Those that Fightful spoke to within WWE say that Toni Storm asked for her release from the company. This was later confirmed to me, and we reached out to people close to Toni said that things were fine when we asked about extenuating circumstances, and how she was doing,” the source added.

WWE is yet to officially announce the release on their official website but it’s likely that Toni Storm will be serving a 90-day non-compete clause, which would make her a free agent from WWE after Tuesday, March 29.

There is no update available on what she has planned for her future but given her past accolades, she’d be a gem to be picked up by any rival brand of the WWE. AEW Women’s World Champion Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. already posted a photo of Toni on Twitter, indicating that she wants the ex WWE Superstar in All Elite Wrestling.



Toni Storm had been involved in a feud with SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair in recent weeks. Flair retained over Storm during last Friday’s Christmas Eve edition of SmackDown. The two competed in this week’s live event in Orlando, followed by a Triple Threat alongside Sasha Banks in Washington, DC.

The Australian superstar first started working for WWE in 2017, as part of the inaugural Mae Young Classic. After officially signing with WWE in May 2018, she competed in the WWE UK Title Tournament event.



She later won the 2018 Mae Young Classic at the all-women’s Evolution pay-per-view and went on to become the NXT UK Women’s Champion before arriving on the main NXT brand in the United States during the fall of 2020.

WWE then called Toni Storm up, on the main roster this past summer, who made her SmackDown debut with a win over current WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Queen Zelina Vega during the July 23 episode. After an impressive performance at Survivor Series 2021, she was inserted into the championship feud against Charlotte Flair.
Story first published: Thursday, December 30, 2021, 13:11 [IST]
