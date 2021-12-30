Popular Smackdown Superstar Toni Storm reportedly leaves WWE

Toni
Storm
during
a
recent
episode
of
Smackdown
(image
courtesy
WWE.com)
Bengaluru,
Dec
30:
Toni
Storm
is
reportedly
no
longer
with
the
WWE.
The
popular
Smackdown
superstar
who
is
also
a
veteran
female
professional
wrestler
having
almost
a
decade’s
experience
by
her
name
allegedly
wanted
to
leave
the
company
on
her
own.
According
to
PWInsider
and
Sean
Ross
Sapp
of
Fightful,
it
was
Storm
who
requested
her
release,
and
it
was
granted.
Apparently,
Storm
flew
herself
home
from
Baltimore
this
morning
where
WWE
camped
for
last
night’s
live
event.
A
memo
was
issued
to
talents,
announcing
Toni
Storm’s
departure,
but
the
usual
“budget
cuts”
term
wasn’t
mentioned
as
the
reason
for
the
release.
This
has
been
the
norm
as
of
late
with
the
various
WWE
releases
throughout
2021.
The
26-year-old
superstar
was
the
only
name
mentioned
in
the
memo
released
by
the
WWE.
Fightful
added
that
many
people
within
WWE
were
“blindsided”
by
the
news
that
she
asked
for
her
release.
Just
a
few
days
ago,
she
was
main-eventing
Smackdown
and
now
all
of
a
sudden,
she’s
gone.
“Those
that
Fightful
spoke
to
within
WWE
say
that
Toni
Storm
asked
for
her
release
from
the
company.
This
was
later
confirmed
to
me,
and
we
reached
out
to
people
close
to
Toni
said
that
things
were
fine
when
we
asked
about
extenuating
circumstances,
and
how
she
was
doing,”
the
source
added.
WWE
is
yet
to
officially
announce
the
release
on
their
official
website
but
it’s
likely
that
Toni
Storm
will
be
serving
a
90-day
non-compete
clause,
which
would
make
her
a
free
agent
from
WWE
after
Tuesday,
March
29.
There
is
no
update
available
on
what
she
has
planned
for
her
future
but
given
her
past
accolades,
she’d
be
a
gem
to
be
picked
up
by
any
rival
brand
of
the
WWE.
AEW
Women’s
World
Champion
Dr.
Britt
Baker,
D.M.D.
already
posted
a
photo
of
Toni
on
Twitter,
indicating
that
she
wants
the
ex
WWE
Superstar
in
All
Elite
Wrestling.
Toni
Storm
had
been
involved
in
a
feud
with
SmackDown
Women’s
Champion
Charlotte
Flair
in
recent
weeks.
Flair
retained
over
Storm
during
last
Friday’s
Christmas
Eve
edition
of
SmackDown.
The
two
competed
in
this
week’s
live
event
in
Orlando,
followed
by
a
Triple
Threat
alongside
Sasha
Banks
in
Washington,
DC.
The
Australian
superstar
first
started
working
for
WWE
in
2017,
as
part
of
the
inaugural
Mae
Young
Classic.
After
officially
signing
with
WWE
in
May
2018,
she
competed
in
the
WWE
UK
Title
Tournament
event.
She
later
won
the
2018
Mae
Young
Classic
at
the
all-women’s
Evolution
pay-per-view
and
went
on
to
become
the
NXT
UK
Women’s
Champion
before
arriving
on
the
main
NXT
brand
in
the
United
States
during
the
fall
of
2020.
WWE
then
called
Toni
Storm
up,
on
the
main
roster
this
past
summer,
who
made
her
SmackDown
debut
with
a
win
over
current
WWE
Women’s
Tag
Team
Champion
Queen
Zelina
Vega
during
the
July
23
episode.
After
an
impressive
performance
at
Survivor
Series
2021,
she
was
inserted
into
the
championship
feud
against
Charlotte
Flair.