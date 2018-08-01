Randy Orton and Nakamura attack returning Jeff Hardy on WWE Smackdown

Hardy's loss turned out to be even more painful with the return of Randy Orton. The Viper was back onboard from a knee injury a few weeks ago. He returned with a villainous persona to shock the world. Instead of attacking Nakamura, he targeted Hardy. We never imagined that we would see a heel persona of The Viper so soon.

It was the sole reason that Jeff Hardy has missed Smackdown shows for the last few days. Two weeks ago, Orton delivered an onslaught on the crowd's favourite star. There were doubts if he would be able to compete at Summerslam or not following this and we were given good news on this context during last night's episode.

As per the announcement of WWE.com, the Charismatic Enigma returned to the show and went straight away with trying to get an answer from Randy Orton. His intention was to beat the hell out of Randy Orton for attacking him without any reason. Furthermore, his eyes were also set to recapture the US Championship at Summerslam.

Randy Orton made his way down to the ring to have a confrontation. But Shinsuke Nakamura appeared out of nowhere and started attacking Hardy before Orton reached the ring. But he instructed Nakamura to continue with the ambush. So the US champion delivered a Kinshasa to put Hardy down.

The Apex Predator was ready to pick the bones of the former US champ. He came up with another disturbing attack. Hardy's paint was wiped off his face with water by the sadistic superstar of the WWE. He also delivered two consecutive DDTs off the top rope and through the announce table.

Referees and officials came out to stop the Viper. It looks like that WWE will set up a three-way match at Summerslam PPV. At this point, Jeff Hardy still deserves a rematch for the US title. Meanwhile, Orton will definitely try to get into the mix with help of this storyline. So, these two are likely to challenge Nakamura in a triple threat contest.