Revealed: Favorites to win inaugural WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship match

With the growth of the female roster, the announcement of these titles was inevitable. Later Alexa Bliss confirmed on WWE Raw that an Elimination Chamber match will take place to crown the first-ever women’s tag team champions.

Meanwhile, SkyBet has revealed the betting odds on who will win the inaugural women's tag team championship match and as expected, the Boss n Hug Connection are the favorites in this list which is as follows,

– Sasha Banks & Bayley 6/4

– The IIconics 9/2

– The Riott Squad 9/2

Both Sasha Banks and Bayley are former women’s champions and can set the stakes high for the tag titles. The other two teams are also valid options in this context as WWE often looks forward to giving a push to emerging superstars. The IIconis or Riott Squad can start building their legacy as well by winning the titles.

Barnburner's No Holds Barred's Joe Peisich also offered his thoughts on a recent episode of a podcast. He favors Sasha Banks and Bayley too as the inaugural women’s tag team champions. Additionally, he revealed the potential plan for these titles at Wrestlemania 35. The Boss n Hug Connection is likely to wrestle their idols at the biggest event of the year.

As per the source, they will face the team of Trish Stratus and Lita in a dream tag team bout, (via bodyslam.net)

“You know Bayley and Sasha Banks are most likely winning the tag team titles. I hear at WrestleMania they’ll defend the tag team titles up against Trish Stratus and Lita.”

It was the planned match for the tag team championships at Evolution PPV. Both Trish Stratus and Lita also returned on WWE TV for the same reason. But lack of plans scuppered the contest. Hopefully, WWE host this dream match on April 7.

It has been rumoured that women from both Raw and Smackdown will challenge for the titles. Even NXT women can be a part of it meaning that it will be a cross-brand title. This would actually be good for the entire roster as the creative team can come up with various booking ideas. Plus, a separate tag team roster might also emerge from the United Kingdom in due course.