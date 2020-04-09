English
Revealed: First opponent for Charlotte Flair’s NXT title and her WWE status

By Raja
Charlotte Flair with the NXT Womens Title at Wrestlemania 36 (image courtesy WWE.com)
Charlotte Flair with the NXT Women's Title at Wrestlemania 36 (image courtesy WWE.com)

Bengaluru, April 9: The word history has become synonymous with Charlotte Flair, especially at WrestleMania. She has competed in five matches at the Grandest Stage of Them All to set benchmark records in four of them including this year.

As seen on this past Sunday night, The Queen defeated Rhea Ripley to win the WWE NXT Women's Championship on Night Two of the most unique WrestleMania of all-time that didn't have any audiences.

Rhea Ripley was reportedly hurt after this match which indicates the rivalry has come to an end. Consequence wise, WWE has already announced who Charlotte Flair would be facing from NXT to defend her newly won championship. Io Shirai is the one who got a shot at the new WWE NXT Women's Champion.

Last night's NXT episode on the USA Network witnessed Io Shirai win a six-woman Ladder Match to become the new number one contender for a future title shot. The other five participants featured in this match were Mia Yim, Chelsea Green, Candice LeRae, Dakota Kai, and Tegan Nox whom Shirai toppled to grab the briefcase hanging high above the ring, by climbing the ladder.

There's no confirmation yet on when Io Shirai vs. Charlotte Flair for the title will air on NXT TV. WWE has confirmed a new set of TV tapings starting from this weekend until next week where they'd film next episodes of Raw, SmackDown and NXT.

It is likely that Flair vs. Shirai will take place in the upcoming few days which would air at a later date. The filming of this match could be postponed if they plan a stretched rivalry between these two superstars.

Speaking of this brings us to note Charlotte Flair's status on the main roster. On paper, she is still a member of Monday Night Raw but she would have to do mandatory NXT appearances meaning she'd be pulling off double duties.

According to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE wants the genetically superior athlete to appear on NXT, regularly to help win the Wednesday Night War with AEW in ratings and viewerships.

There's no word yet whether Charlotte Flair would also have to work at non-televised NXT house shows once WWE resumes regular touring if and when the coronavirus pandemic slows down. As of now, the ten-time women's champion won't be having any problem to make appearances on both Raw and NXT as WWE continues to tape shows from the Performance Center, only.

Like a fighting champion, Charlotte Flair intended to defend her title across all the three WWE brands available. In a recent interview with TV Insider, she also named a few NXT Superstars whom she looks forward to sharing the ring with. Here's more in her own words,

"Mia Yim, Candice LeRae, and I'm sure Bianca Belair wants a rematch," Flair said. "I haven't really thought about that yet. It's crazy, a whole new group of girls. Everyone knows that I'm probably the most competitive person in the locker room, so I'm going to want to have the best division."

Story first published: Thursday, April 9, 2020, 13:03 [IST]
