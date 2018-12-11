Revealed: Next opponent for Kurt Angle after comeback on WWE Raw

No wonder when Kurt Angle returns on his show, he should start a rivalry with Baron Corbin. There's a natural heat between the two of them that could build up an automatic rivalry. But a reliable source hinted something else. The ongoing happenings on WWE Raw suggest the same as well hinting new plans are reserved for him.

Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported that Drew McIntyre is the potential opponent waiting for Kurt Angle. These two featured in a match on WWE Raw, a few weeks ago. The Hall of Famer has suffered perhaps the most humiliating loss of his career on that night. He fell victim to his own move of Angle Slam. Later McIntyre tapped him out via an Ankle Lock.

The storyline angle continued on last week's edition of WWE Raw where Drew McIntyre Appreciation Night" was held by Baron Corbin. The acting GM awarded Drew with a "RAW Gold Medal" since the original "Olympic Gold Medalist" was missing from the show. This was just to make enough room for the original Olympian to come back on the show in a valid context.

The six-time world champion should soon be available on WWE Raw targeting the Scottish Psychopath. The rivalry should begin once WWE TLC passes by. Currently, he is booked in a match at the upcoming show against Finn Balor. This should turn out to be a one-sided win for him after which he will move on to a big rivalry.

But these two may not get the PPV spotlight, (courtesy wwfoldschool.com)

"This might not turn out to be a PPV feud as TLC 2018 is the final PPV of 2018 and the first PPV of 2019 will be the Royal Rumble PPV and McIntyre will most likely be a part of the Men's Royal Rumble match."

This hints that the current plans are subjected to change. Drew McIntyre is already one of the favorites for winning the 2018 Royal Rumble match. He could very well be on his way to the main event of Wrestlemania, next year.

Hence the feud with Kurt Angle might not get highlighted, at all. On a contradictory note, WWE creative can also arrange Kurt Angle vs. Drew McIntyre at Wrestlemania 35. In that case, Dolph Ziggler will expand the feud against his former partner. These two recently have a fallout cum match where Ziggler picked up the win. An irate McIntyre got his payback on last night's WWE Raw. He is looking forward to decimating Finn Balor at WWE TLC, next.