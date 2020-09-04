Revealed: Next schedule of WWE NXT and NXT UK TakeOver specials

PW Insider informs that the promotion has pulled NXT TakeOver during Survivor Series weekend in late November. Instead, they will now carry out the show on December 6. It is unknown at this point what that TakeOver show will be called. The location of the show is also unknown.

A TakeOver event without any association to main roster PPV will help NXT to make its presence felt strongly as the third brand of the WWE. Also, the date of early December gives NXT plenty of time to build towards the event.

The idea of the next TakeOver getting pushed back from Survivor Series weekend also makes sense as it will allow NXT Superstars to be included in the final Big-Four pay-per-view event of the year where the three brands go head to head.

Meanwhile, NXT continues to expand its wings in United Kingdom. NXT UK is finally coming back on September 17 after spending a long time away from the ring. They even had to scrap a TakeOver special amid the coronavirus pandemic. To see those incredible athletes, mostly having roots in the UK will be indeed special for the WWE Universe.

While the promotion is yet to officially announce the same, PW Insider revealed that the next NXT UK TakeOver special will take place on October 4. The special name for this event was also not disclosed.

Reports also indicated that this event will likely be going down at the BT Sport studios as the two parties signed a big TV deal in late 2019. WWE can't hold live events with fans in the UK due to the strict COVID-19 policies in the country and they won’t look for a separate venue as well. WWE has made efforts though to bring back NXT UK action in this unique situation.

It’s interesting to note that Shawn Michaels was the man-in-charge of the NXT UK television scene. He wasn’t physically present on the show. Instead, HBK gave orders through a loudspeaker from the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

On a related note, rumors of WWE's live event schedule getting reduced have been floating for sometimes now. There have been some backstage talks within WWE to permanently cut back the number of non-televised live shows produced, according to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio.

This is expected to have an effect on the house shows than the major WWE Network shows from RAW, SmackDown, or NXT. As it stands, there is no confirmation if WWE is indeed making those changes if and when the coronavirus pandemic slows down.