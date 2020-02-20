English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Revealed: Next WWE Raw appearances of Edge, Big Show & Brock Lesnar

By Raja
Edge on Raw (image courtesy WWE.com)
Edge on Raw (image courtesy WWE.com)

Bengaluru, February 20: Wrestlemania 36 storylines will pick up once Super Showdown passes by on February 27th and we can expect multiple legendary returns on WWE TV to help boost the build up for Road to Wrestlemania.

One of the anticipated returns, would certainly be of WWE Hall of Famer Edge who has not been seen since he fell victim to the vicious attack by Randy Orton on January 28th episode of Monday Night Raw.

According to Brad Shepard, Edge is scheduled to come back to RAW in March. This means WWE will resume the angle between The Rated R Superstar and the Apex Predator of the WWE once Super ShowDown passes by. Here is more from the source,

“According to a source in WWE, Edge is currently scheduled to return to TV on the RAW from Brooklyn on March 2nd or the RAW from Washington DC on March 9th.”

As it stands, Edge vs. Randy Orton is locked in for Wrestlemania 36 which marks the comeback match for the 11-time world champion after a hiatus of nine years. Speaking of a return, leads us to Big Show who is also set to show up, most probably on the next episode of WWE Raw.

As per the reports PWInsider.com, the World’s Largest Athlete was present on RAW in Everett, Washington, this week but was not used.

The source added that Big Show is also expected to work at WWE Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia. But there is no clear update available on what Big Show will be doing there as yet. However, he is expected to be available for the below-mentioned dates,

* RAW on February 24 in Winnipeg

* RAW on March 2 in Brooklyn

* RAW on March 9 in Washington, DC

* RAW on March 16 in Pittsburgh

Big Show is being advertised to face RAW Tag Team Champion Seth Rollins while Drew McIntyre will face Randy Orton in a blockbuster match. Women's Royal Rumble winner Charlotte Flair and RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch are also scheduled to make appearances on the next episode of WWE Raw.

Brock Lesnar will also make more appearances on WWE’s flagship show as Bell MTS Place in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada has just announced that he will be in attendance this coming Monday.

The Beast Incarnate's presence should help to add hype to the next WWE Championship defense against Ricochet at Super Showdown. Meanwhile, The Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York City has also confirmed Lesnar and Heyman for March 2nd WWE RAW episode.

The Beast Incarnate will make more appearances on the red brand on the Road to Wrestlemania as he is set to feature in the main event against Drew McIntyre. However, there’s still no official confirmation on his appearances for March 9 RAW, which is set to take place at the Capital One Arena in DC.

Nor there is an update about his appearance at the March 16 RAW from the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, the March 23 RAW from the Dickies Arena in Fort Worth and the March 30 Raw from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta which marks the WrestleMania 36 go-home episode.

More WWE RAW News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
IND vs NZ: 1st Test: India Probable XI
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Read more about: wwe raw brock lesnar edge wwe
Story first published: Thursday, February 20, 2020, 12:19 [IST]
Other articles published on Feb 20, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue