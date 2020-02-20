Revealed: Next WWE Raw appearances of Edge, Big Show & Brock Lesnar

One of the anticipated returns, would certainly be of WWE Hall of Famer Edge who has not been seen since he fell victim to the vicious attack by Randy Orton on January 28th episode of Monday Night Raw.

According to Brad Shepard, Edge is scheduled to come back to RAW in March. This means WWE will resume the angle between The Rated R Superstar and the Apex Predator of the WWE once Super ShowDown passes by. Here is more from the source,

“According to a source in WWE, Edge is currently scheduled to return to TV on the RAW from Brooklyn on March 2nd or the RAW from Washington DC on March 9th.”

As it stands, Edge vs. Randy Orton is locked in for Wrestlemania 36 which marks the comeback match for the 11-time world champion after a hiatus of nine years. Speaking of a return, leads us to Big Show who is also set to show up, most probably on the next episode of WWE Raw.

As per the reports PWInsider.com, the World’s Largest Athlete was present on RAW in Everett, Washington, this week but was not used.

The source added that Big Show is also expected to work at WWE Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia. But there is no clear update available on what Big Show will be doing there as yet. However, he is expected to be available for the below-mentioned dates,

* RAW on February 24 in Winnipeg

* RAW on March 2 in Brooklyn

* RAW on March 9 in Washington, DC

* RAW on March 16 in Pittsburgh

Big Show is being advertised to face RAW Tag Team Champion Seth Rollins while Drew McIntyre will face Randy Orton in a blockbuster match. Women's Royal Rumble winner Charlotte Flair and RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch are also scheduled to make appearances on the next episode of WWE Raw.

‼️HUGE ANNOUNCEMENT‼️



WWE Champion Brock Lesnar is coming to Monday Night RAW at the Bell MTS Place! Don't miss the show! Get your tickets now!



— Bell MTS Place (@bellmtsplace) February 18, 2020

Brock Lesnar will also make more appearances on WWE’s flagship show as Bell MTS Place in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada has just announced that he will be in attendance this coming Monday.

The Beast Incarnate's presence should help to add hype to the next WWE Championship defense against Ricochet at Super Showdown. Meanwhile, The Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York City has also confirmed Lesnar and Heyman for March 2nd WWE RAW episode.

The Beast Incarnate will make more appearances on the red brand on the Road to Wrestlemania as he is set to feature in the main event against Drew McIntyre. However, there’s still no official confirmation on his appearances for March 9 RAW, which is set to take place at the Capital One Arena in DC.

Nor there is an update about his appearance at the March 16 RAW from the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, the March 23 RAW from the Dickies Arena in Fort Worth and the March 30 Raw from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta which marks the WrestleMania 36 go-home episode.