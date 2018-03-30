Revealed: Potential Main Event of WWE Wrestlemania 34 on WWE Network

From Raw, Roman Reigns is supposed to challenge Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship. From Smackdown Live, Shinsuke Nakamura will compete against AJ Styles for the WWE Championship.

Apart from these two matches, there will be several other matches likely to feature The Undertaker, John Cena, and the newest member of the WWE Universe, Ronda Rousey. These keep on the speculations of which superstar will get to main event this year's Wrestlemania.

Recently, Bet Wrestling has brought out the initial reports of the mostly expected main event of the April 8th night. According to them, Roman Reigns competing against Brock Lesnar for the Universal title will go down at the very last of the match card stealing the spotlight. This is the expected scenario for months now.

The Undertaker is also the one who might claim the main event match, as well. But, considering Roman Reigns is in a championship match, there's no way that he will get it. Last year, competing against The Big Dog handed him the spot which will not repeat, this year. It means Reigns will get to close the showcase of immortals for the fourth straight year.

Here're more updates on Undertaker's match from SportsKeeda.com,

"The Undertaker's match was the main event last year as he faced off against The Big Dog, so it makes sense that The Deadman's match is the second favourite to end the show, especially if it is against John Cena and it really is his final outing."

This leads us to the third biggest match of the Wrestlemania 34 night which will be contested over the WWE Championship between AJ Styles and Shinsuke Nakamura. The latter one has won the Royal Rumble match but he does not have the caliber of the franchise player of the company. So, The Artist has to be satisfied with the third place.

Apart from these matches, Ronda Rousey's name also comes up in this scenario considering her mainstream appeal to the audience. She had a big chance to set up the first-ever mixed tag team main event of Wrestlemania. But, the source clarified that this match is not considered to be the main event. This points out that Ronda will still have to prove her skills inside the squared circle.