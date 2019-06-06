Revealed: Potential opponent for Roman Reigns at WWE Summerslam 2019

The promotion continued to feed the meanest heels of the WWE brand to him in the form of Elias, Drew McIntyre and Bobby Lashley. Shane McMahon is the latest addition to the list and is a natural gainer of heat from the fans, being a McMahon. He already set up a match with Roman Reigns at WWE Super ShowDown, whilst Drew McIntyre is next in line for a Wrestlemania rematch at Stomping Grounds.

This feud will take Roman Reigns through to the beginning of summer whereas a brand new opponent will await him when the biggest event of summer arrives. As per the updates from ringsidenews.com, The Viper, Randy Orton will be ready to strike the prime babyface player of the WWE at Summerslam 2019 which goes down on August 17th in Toronto, Canada.

There were already rumours out on this rivalry which is poised to headline Smackdown when the B-show eventually moves to the Fox Sports in the fall. So we guess the feud will be initiated around Summerslam and may continue throughout the next few months after.

This will not be the first time that these two meet at Summerslam, though. The same match took place at the 2014 edition with the 13-time world champion putting over the then youngster by digesting a pinfall loss. The process may remain the same as Roman Reigns is slowly being moved into the WWE Championship picture.

The culmination of this feud will indeed be interesting to see as Randy Orton’s contract will be up for grabs in the later part of 2019. Going by the earlier reports of Sean Ross Sapp on Fightful’s post-show, the Apex Predator of the WWE is considering to hear from WWE’s rival brand, All Elite Wrestling. Many have considered Orton to be a WWE-guy for life which may not be the case especially after Jon Moxley fka Dean Ambrose became a hot topic after joining AEW.

You can read what Sapp had to offer regarding AEW contacting Randy Orton as a potential future signee, (courtesy ringsidenews.com)

“Now they did not reveal the name and I know who the name is. Now before I get into this, I am not saying that this person was offered an AEW deal. I’m not saying that happened because I don’t if that happened. In fact, I asked people in AEW about this and I was told, “We are not tampering. We are not doing that. Our approach is fresh and independent is the goal for a majority of our recruitment.”

“What I was told this afternoon, was that Randy Orton has been openly discussing his willingness to speak with All Elite Wrestling. “