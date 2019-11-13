Revealed: Potential winner of 2020 WWE Royal Rumble match

So, the tradition will be kept intact as we’ll start our journey through the Road to Wrestlemania with this special show set for Sunday, January 26, 2020, from the Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas.

Earlier reports suggested that Roman Reigns is the current favorite to win the men’s division Royal Rumble match, according to the betting odds revealed by SkyBet.

Now, additional updates on who could end up winning the women's version of the match are being made available. And the name revealed is pretty surprising at this point as one of the main events of Wrestlemania 36 also relies upon the result of the Royal Rumble.

According to betting odds revealed by SkyBet, former RAW Women’s Champion “Rowdy” Ronda Rousey is the top-most favorite to win the 2020 Women’s Royal Rumble match at this point of time.

For a long time now, there have been discussions on the return of the UFC Hall of Famer to WWE. And if these odds are true then she will be back just before Royal Rumble or make a surprise entry into the prestigious match.

Brad Shepard also noted on his recent reports which confirm the news that WWE are plotting an early-2020 return for the UFC Hall of Famer.

Here is the latest betting odds for the upcoming edition of Women’s Royal Rumble match,

1. Ronda Rousey 4/1

2. Kairi Sane 6/1

3. Shayna Baszler 8/1

4. Charlotte Flair 10/1

5. Nikki Cross 10/1

We haven't seen Ronda Rousey on WWE TV since her loos to Becky Lynch in the main event of Wrestlemania 35. It was the only pinfall loss she has suffered during her short WWE career.

So, the talk is that she could just resume from her Wrestlemania loss to 'the baddest women on the planet’ with vengeance in mind against The Man.

With the lack of challengers available on WWE Raw, Becky Lynch is highly unlikely to drop the women’s championship, anytime soon. Her title run may continue until next year’s Wrestlemania just to set up the overdue singles contest against Ronda Rousey.

So, that leads to the assumption that Rousey would win the Royal Rumble match to challenge Lynch for title in perhaps yet another marquee match at the 'biggest event of the year’.

This is just speculation at this point considering it will be WWE officials who are in-charge of Ronda Rousey’s future. If they come up with a better plan then the Royal Rumble program may get scrapped.

In the men's Royal Rumble match, Roman Reigns is odds on favourite to win the match, as per SkyBet.

Check out the top favorites to win men’s edition of the Royal Rumble 2020, as given below,

– Roman Reigns 9/2

– “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt 6/1

– Finn Balor 9/1

– Cain Velasquez 12/1

– Kevin Owens 12/1

– Daniel Bryan 14/1

– Drew McIntyre 14/1

– AJ Styles 16/1

– Aleister Black 16/1

– Big E 16/1