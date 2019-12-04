Revealed: Reason why WWE have kept Becky Lynch off screen

However, she did appear in the post-show dark main event match to defeat one half of WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, Kairi Sane.

Interestingly though, WWE made Becky Lynch appear on a video on YouTube where she spoke about the absence. She told Sarah Schreiber that she has some unfinished business. The Man also accused the "powers that be" for keeping her off the TV.

"It's been two weeks since I've been on RAW, and it's been two months since I have defended this," Becky admitted.

"Now did we think that the powers that were keeping me down in the beginning of all of this have just gone away? I have said the fight that I want, and I have said that I will fight them in the parking lot if I can't get it on a pay-per-view.

"I am the face of this company but I am not going to be the mouthpiece because this title deserves more. I deserve more. The people deserve more. I've said the fight that I want. I have one last debt to collect."

The unfinished business what Becky Lynch, meant could be the one-on-one match which she has been pushing for quite sometime now against one half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champion, Asuka.

As it stands, the plan is to make the Empress of Tomorrow the number one contender for the Raw Women's Title. Plus, at WWE TLC, Becky is rumoured to team up with Charlotte Flair to deliver the first TLC match for the women's tag titles.

Right now, Charlotte Flair is being fed to the champs and the Queen has already digested some back to back losses. Thus, the Kabuki Warriors look to be dominant, while Flair has appeared to be in a devastating state. This is a probable setup for Becky Lynch to return in a big way to receive huge pop as she saves her buddy, Flair and eventually confirms the historic TLC matchup.

The brief hiatus from TV may also give a boost for her title run which started at Wrestlemania 35. The long tenure should be charged up in a way which is why the officials might have decided to keep her off TV to force the audience to cheer for her when she comes back. This could be a pivotal time for her as she will be getting ready for a busier WrestleMania season as 2020 fast approaches.

Becky Lynch also talked about facing Ronda Rousey in the singles contest which has never happened in the WWE. But till date, there is no word on when Rousey plans to return. But, accoring to the latest speculations, there is a chance that this match could happen at WrestleMania 36.