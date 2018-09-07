Revealed: Shawn Michaels’ role at WWE Super Show Down Australia

Well, such an insult seemed unbearable for the Undertaker to take and the Phenom came out to shock the fans, who got goosebumps as they saw two legends in the same ring once again after a long time. The surprise didn't stop there as The Undertaker challenged Shawn Michaels to come out of retirement and face him in a match.

The fact that Undertaker ended HBK’s career as been a reminder to Michaels everyday. Even Triple H failed to end the Deadman's streak even after getting a couple of shots at Wrestlemania 27 & 28. So that might have hurt HBK even more, but he never came out of retirement due to pure respect for the Undertaker.

After the recent episode, speculations suggested that Michaels might come out of retirement at Super Show Down PPV. But that might not be the case as per Wrestling Observer Newsletter, who say it is just a way to add hype to the originally scheduled match on October 6 and they also added Mr. Wrestlemania will stay retired.

However, there is news that he will be involved at Super Show Down, the WWE Hall of Famer will play the role of the match official for Undertaker vs. Triple H, one last time. Here are the updates from the source, (courtesy SportsKeeda.com)

“There has been speculation over the past few weeks that Michaels would be the special guest referee much like he was at WrestleMania 28, and The Observer today claimed that there was an advert in Australia that was promoting Michaels as the referee for the historic bout between two of WWE's biggest legends.”

The Heart Break Kid played the same role during the 'End of an Era’ match at Wrestlemania 28. The two D-generation X members ganged up on the Undertaker to try and end his streak, but failed. The Phenom took a swipe at both on WWE Raw. So these two friends will try to do the same again to defeat the Deadman if Michaels dons the referee’s shirt at Super Show Down.