Revealed: Spoiler for WWE Universal Championship match at Hell in a Cell

Reigns is set to put the title on the line against Braun Strowman inside the steel structure in what promises to be a brutal and exciting match in which WWE Hall of Famer and Hardcore Legend Mick Foley will be the Special Guest Referee.

The pair have been feuding since last year, but this time it will be a title feud. Strowman added himself as the Big Dog's opponent by cashing in the MITB brief case. Reigns will defend the title he won at Summerslam by beating Brock Lesnar.

Meanwhile, the spoilers for the event have been disclosed by NoDQ based on the latest odds and the results won't surprise many.

Betwrestling.com and 5Dimes have released their betting odds and they certainly provide some interesting insights into the big matches at Hell in a Cell.

The betting odd for the Universal title match is Roman Reigns starts -365 (favorite) while, Braun Strowman is +255.

.@WWERomanReigns proves he will do ANYTHING to take out @BraunStrowman, including dropping him through the stage on #Raw! pic.twitter.com/p5y8EHEbL6 — WWE (@WWE) September 11, 2018

Roman Reigns is the odds on favourite to win the Universal Championship match according to the betting odds, while the odds for the other matches also indicate title defences. With Mick Foley in the guest referee's role, it will be very interesting to see if he has any impact in the match.

As predicted, if Roman Reigns defends the Universal Championship, he will certainly face someone new. Some have indicated that his partner from the Shield, Dean Ambrose may turn heel soon. So that would be interesting fight in the making for the creative team.