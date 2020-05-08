Revealed: When Brock Lesnar could possibly return to WWE

As per recent updates, we'll not be seeing him on TV for a long time. Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com stated that “it would be a waste to use Lesnar in this environment” which is the main reason WWE stopped using him in post-WrestleMania 36 storylines.

It should be noted that WWE was forced to host weekly shows and PPVs without fans inside the closed-set Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. Brock Lesnar is someone who earned fame as a crowd-puller. So, presenting him on TV won't be a smart choice, at this point.

On a different note, it is that time of the year when The Beast Incarnate usually takes time-off from Raw as he gets over with WrestleMania duties. So this could be considered as another hiatus for him until a bigger occasion arrives in WWE. In general, Lesnar remains present in the match card of big-four pay-per-view events. (WrestleMania, SummerSlam, Royal Rumble, and Survivor Series)

It was also noted by the source that if and when WWE plans to bring him back on TV, Lesnar's advocate general Paul Heyman would start promoting the appearance. But it should not happen until late July or August when the SummerSlam storylines kick-off.

He has been a constant performer at the biggest party of the summer since his comeback in 2012. The norm could change this year, in case, the show gets hosted sans audience.

In the recent Q1 conference call hosted by WWE, Vince McMahon pointed out Lesnar's absence from as one of the main reasons why Raw ratings and viewerships tanked to a big extent, in opposition to critics' view that states the shows have become monotonous without the fans. Here's what the WWE CEO had to say on the issue,

"We no longer have Brock Lesnar, but we have a new champion and a lot of new performers coming in. That’s the reason. [Raw] has suffered, but not necessarily because of the environment. It’s suffered because we bring in a lot of new talent and it takes a while to get new talent over. How you use those performers in this story or that story. I’m convinced the Raw ratings will bounce back considerably.”

Reports also suggest WWE will negotiate a new deal with Brock Lesnar when he returns to TV potentially around SummerSlam on August 23rd at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusettes. As of now, Lesnar is only under an image rights deal with the company. He extended the WWE contract in the year 2018 but the company never revealed for how long that’d be intact.