Roman Reigns, The Miz fended off by Shane McMahon and Elias on Smackdown

Reigns made his presence felt on his return to MIZ TV at the flagship show, whereas he found the backup in form of the show’s host last night to give a valiant warning to Shane McMahon and Elias. However, the heel did steal a big win from them to pick up momentums for Money in the Bank.

Smackdown kicked off with none other Roman Reigns coming down to the ring with The Miz following him down. These two started right where they left off Raw by calling out Shane McMahon and Elias.

The duo soon arrived with Daniel Bryan and Rowan to make the numbers game heavy on their side. They were about to kick out the babyfaces from the ring before The Usos appeared from Raw using the Wild Card Rule to even the odds.

Shane McMahon then decided to arrange a tag team match inserting himself into it by teaming up with the Smackdown tag champs and Elias. They took on Roman Reigns and The Usos with The Miz banned from the ringside.

Jimmy Uso caught Bryan with a superkick whereas Reigns downed Rowan with Superman Punch. But Elias came from behind sending Reigns shoulder-first into the steel steps and tagged back Shane who hit the coast-to-coast successfully on Jey Uso for the win.

However, The Miz ran out quickly with a chair in hand to prevent any sort of attacks from the heels. He cracked Elias on the back with the weapon that forced Shane McMahon and the Smackdown tag team champions to retreat from the ring.

Furthermore, a match was set up due to this segment at Money in the Bank kick-off. The Usos will take on against Daniel Bryan and Rowan in a non-title affair. It will be a rematch from last week’s Smackdown.

With that being said, here’s the complete match card for 2019 Money In the Bank pay-per-view that takes place on Sunday from the XL Center in Hartford, CT.

Men's MITB Ladder Match

Sami Zayn vs. Ricochet vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Baron Corbin vs. Randy Orton vs. Ali vs. Andrade vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion Finn Balor



Women's MITB Ladder Match

Natalya vs. Dana Brooke vs. Naomi vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Mandy Rose vs. Bayley vs. Ember Moon vs. Carmella

WWE Universal Championship Match



AJ Styles vs. Seth Rollins (c)



WWE Championship Match



Kevin Owens vs. Kofi Kingston (c)

RAW Women's Championship Match



Lacey Evans vs. Becky Lynch (c)

SmackDown Women's Championship Match

Charlotte Flair vs. Becky Lynch (c)



WWE United States Championship Match



Rey Mysterio vs. Samoa Joe (c)

WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match



Ariya Daivari vs. Tony Nese (c)



Steel Cage Match

The Miz vs. Shane McMahon



Roman Reigns vs. Elias



Kickoff Pre-show:

The Usos vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions Rowan and Daniel Bryan (c)