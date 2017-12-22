Ronda Rousey’s first opponent in WWE revealed

Bengaluru, December 22: Former UFC Women's Bantamweight Champion is all set to step into the WWE ring and will face Asuka on her debut, according to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

Ronda Rousey has been the one of the constant names being linked to the WWE after her devastating loss at UFC 207 in just 47 seconds which is considered to be her last MMA bout. This is the reason why the the former champ is linked with a switch to the biggest pro-wrestling promotion of the world.

The speculations have increased with her recent presence during the Mae Young Classic footages and it also started the rumours of the dream matchup consisting the four horsewomen of the WWE and UFC to happen at Survivor Series PPV. But, that was postponed. and this is why, according to the quotes from stillrealtous.com,

“With WrestleMania on the way, it looks like Ronda Rousey is moving even closer to WWE and it appears to be imminent. USA Today reports two people who are close to Rowdy Ronda Rousey told said she is currently finalizing details of her move to WWE.”

Going by the latest updates from USA Today, Ronda Rousey is close to signing a contract with the WWE, but it isn't clear how the company will utilize her. The question remains if she will be used for multiple matches or just a marquee match which is expected to take place at Wrestlemania 34.

Meanwhile, the usage of Asuka lock has also been rescinded with a view to this upcoming bout. The Empress of Tomorrow posseses a similar lock to Ronda Rousey. Check out the updates from the veteran journalist,

“There were some possible plans to use Ronda Rousey and her Horsewomen at Survivor Series but that obviously didn’t happen. The next idea for Rousey was a possible match against someone like Charlotte Flair or Stephanie McMahon at Mania. But whatever WWE is planning, it looks like things are going to get set in motion soon.”

Earlier, a match with Charlotte Flair was most talked about for the former UFC star, but, now, it is likely that there might be a change in plan by the WWE creative team.