Ronda Rousey to form mixed tag team with her husband upon WWE return?

So chances are really high that the company would like to utilize the mainstream attention in time for Wrestlemania 37. Going by the recent reports, Ronda Rousey is also working hard to get that ring rust off by sweating it out in some training sessions.

Now it seems, she isn’t running the ropes, alone. Her husband, Travis Browne is accompanying her while learning the basics of pro-wrestling skills and how to take bumps on the canvas.

WWE Hall of Famer 'Rowdy’ Roddy Piper's daughter Teal Piper and her fiancee Michael Deimos have been able to get some insider look of those training sessions with Rousey and Browne.

Fresh-off their recent engagement, Teal and Deimos appeared on a recent episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast to shed light on a potential return of the former Raw Women’s Champion alongside her husband.

Noting the much-anticipated comeback on The Baddest Woman on the Planet to WWE, Teal stated that she is physically ready to get back to action.

“I can’t speak on Ronda’s behalf. You’d have to ask her, but she’s always been an athlete, and athletes like to train no matter what, so even if she has something major or just, you know, wants to keep in shape, who knows, but that’s a question for her.”

Deimos then added that former UFC Heavyweight Travis Browne has also been accompanying his wife, Rousey during that in-ring training sessions.

"He comes in and rolls around with me. He's another big guy like me, so it's fun to play around with him in the ring," Deimos noted. "We do a lot of practice matches where it's me and her vs. Ronda and her husband, so it's fun."

Travis Browne was seen on WWE TV for a few occasions during Rousey’s matches on Raw or PPV events. He helped to get some heel heat from the fans when the creative team turned the only female UFC Hall of Famer into a villain. Perhaps, WWE is looking forward to continuing that similar shtick by forming a mixed tag team featuring Browne and Rousey in the near future.

Ronda Rousey has been involved in mixed tag team matches in her WWE career. She made her debut in such a high profile match while tagging with Hall of Famer Kurt Angle against the team of Triple H and Stephanie McMahon. She might be waiting to get some similar TV opportunities with her real-life partner Travis Browne, down the road.

At present, all of these are pure rumours as WWE is tight-lipped about the creative planning with the highest-paid female wrestler on the roster. Speculations have that she could be back for the Women’s Royal Rumble match while some of the sources indicated that WWE could be planning the never-happened singles contest against Becky Lynch at Wrestlemania 37. We’ll have to see whether any of those happens as the Show of Shows inches closer.