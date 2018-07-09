Ronda Rousey working in WWE shows despite 30-day suspension

It is a punishable offense in any pro-wrestling company if one attacks the officials. Hence, Kurt Angle handed her the suspension immediately. However, we reported it earlier that it is just another storyline angle to save her for televised appearances during the Summerslam season. This suspension was just a 'work' to keep her off screen for the Extreme Rules PPV buildups.

The upcoming PPV is just a filler event before the biggest event of the summer. So the biggest asset present on the WWE Raw female superstar in the company has been saved for that period. However, despite her suspension Ronda Rousey has performed in the house shows, which just proves her suspension was part of a storyline.

The former UFC champion has not only appeared in the bygone live events over this past weekend, but also earned some accolades of her own. On Friday night, Ronda Rousey was in action at the Wells Fargo Center, the same venue where she made her WWE debut. The very next night she performed at the infamous Madison Square Garden arena.

This was the first time she performed in the world's most famous arena. Plus, on both the nights Nia Jax was her opponent which meant that it marked the first two non-title single contests for the 'Rowdy' superstar in the WWE. Previously she competed in tag team matches and one title match at MITB.

Alexa Bliss and Mickie James served as special guest referees during these matches in Philly and New York. They tried to disrupt during the match, but were ultimately shoved off by Ronda Rousey. Later, a referee rushed out from the backstage to call the bell for submission win in her favor.

This is just a prelude for the upcoming feud between Ronda Rousey and Alexa Bliss which will headline Summerslam from Brooklyn, New York. Meanwhile, she will have a ringside view at Extreme Rules this Sunday during the WWE Raw women's title match. Bliss is reportedly set to retain the belt despite her presence.