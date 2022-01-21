Royal Rumble 2022: Two WWE World Title belts to switch brands?

Apparently, these two belts are likely to swap their homes within a couple of weeks. We’ve seen brand invasions in recent episodes of Raw and Smackdown during the Royal Rumble builds.

Brock Lesnar has made appearances on the blue brand since his Summerslam 2021 return, but now he’s the WWE Champion who is scheduled to face top Raw Superstar Bobby Lashley at the Rumble.

Another top name from Raw, Seth Rollins is regularly appearing on Smackdown as he received a championship shot at WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns one week from this Saturday at Royal Rumble.

As reported earlier, Dave Meltzer revealed on a recent episode of Wrestling Observer Radio that WWE plans on crowning a new Universal Champion in Seth Rollins at the upcoming premium live event. Once this happens, he will carry the newly won belt to Monday Night Raw.

On the other hand, Lesnar is being predicted to retain his WWE Title at The Rumble and then re-engage in his rivalry against Roman Reigns. So, he will resume appearances on Smackdown, and thereby the WWE Championship will move to Friday nights.

"I was kind of told it’s gonna end up where it’s supposed to be. So I wonder if that means they’re gonna switch belts, like the Universal belt with Seth goes on RAW and the WWE belt that Roman would end up most likely, I’m gonna guess but Brock would have, would be on SmackDown," Meltzer added in a follow-up note. (quotes courtesy Wrestling News)

Since the innovation of the Universal Title in WWE Summerslam 2016, this belt was a part of Raw until the fall of 2019. The Fiend Bray Wyatt won the belt from Seth Rollins at Crown Jewel 2019 and took it to Smackdown for the first time.

Consequence-wise, Brock Lesnar won the WWE Title in the same month of October by defeating Kofi Kingston in just eight seconds and took the belt to Raw.

Eventually, it appears that The Beast will bring the most prestigious belt in sports entertainment back on Smackdown following Royal Rumble. Roman Reigns is likely to pursue the title, thereafter to set up Wrestlemania 38 main-event in April.