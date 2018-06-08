Rumor: The Miz to win this year’s WWE Money in the Bank match

WWE will host the MITB event in a bigger way this year as it will be a dual-branded event, after a long time. Both WWE Raw and Smackdown superstars will take part in this show. The women will get a separate match, like the previous year. Eight of them will get the chance to make history again.

Rumors are spreading all over the internet about this exciting ladder match. The sources and the fans are trying to come up with the winners of this year’s MITB match. Dirty Sheets recently revealed a spoiler about the men’s division matchup. It suggests that a former winner is still the favorite to win the contest.

The Miz has been tipped to win the 2018 MITB briefcase by the source. The A-lister returned to Smackdown Live courtesy of the Superstar Shakeup, earlier this year. The potential reason for him to win the contest is to push him into the main event picture again. So, there’s no better way to do it than handing him the briefcase.

The source also clarified that The Miz will cash in his MITB briefcase when AJ Styles is the champion. As a face of the show, AJ Styles is slated to fall victim to the top heel on the blue brand. This is most likely to happen once the Summerslam season is over.

The Phenomenal One has held the championship since November 2017. He will defend the WWE title against Shinsuke Nakamura at the MITB PPV event in a Last Man Standing match. We speculated that this might be the right time for Nakamura to pick up the championship, but these reports tell us that will not be the case now or anytime soon. AJ Styles is expected to walk out of MITB PPV event with title around his waist.

The Miz will be his next opponent for the championship. He is also the best candidate to take the title away from him. The A-lister has not held the prime title since 2011. He deserves another shot at it after what all he has acheived for the company. We expect good times to be waiting for him after MITB PPV.