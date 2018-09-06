Rumour: Dream match cancelled for Asuka, heel-turn planned at WWE Evolution

It is a fact that Asuka had the most dominant run of this modern era. She was undefeated in the WWE until Wrestlemania 34 and ever since her debut on NXT in 2016. This streak continued for more than two years where she also had a championship run with the NXT women's title for 523 days.

In fact, Asuka never lost the title before she received the main-roster callup. Well, WWE has downplayed her earlier strong character. She needs some solid booking behind especially now that Evolution PPV is coming up. Fans are still in confusion whether she could actually wrestle on the show or not.

Recently, a fan-made customized poster surfaced on the internet. It portrayed a fantasy match between Asuka and Lita. The picture went viral on the social media suggesting that WWE is booking this match. However, that might not be the case, at all.

Reports from Pro-Wrestling Sheet confirmed that it was totally fake. No such backstage planning is going on around this matchup among the officials. So there're no chances of seeing this dream match between these two female superstars. Furthermore, WWE has recently booked Lita in a matchup against Mickie James at Evolution.

However, there could be a shocker in-store for Asuka at Evolution PPV. This could bring a much-needed character change for the Empress of Tomorrow. Wrestling Observer Newsletter hinted the same in their recent report which is as follows, (courtesy SportsKeeda.com)

"WWE wants to turn Asuka heel moving forward in order to make her a bigger deal in the SmackDown Live Women's division. While it's not known if this will happen before, during, or after the Evolution pay per view, Asuka turning on an ally at the big event could set the stage for a monstrous heel turn."

Asuka failed to make the boldest impact as a babyface on the main roster. Hence, turning her back into a villain seems the best option for her. This could also arrange some fresh feuds on Smackdown Live roster which otherwise becomes stale. It will also help her to go back to the Smackdown women's championship at some point.