Rumour: McMahon to make Reigns champion around WWE Summerslam

FOX Nework lost out to ESPN in the broadcast deal for the top-most MMA brand. Hence they are hell-bent to fill the void with the help of the biggest pro-wrestling promotion of the world.

This is the reason Smackdown Live received their biggest acquisition in their history in the form of Roman Reigns. The franchise player of the company who used to run the flagship show has now moved to the blue brand in order to make it a premier show.

The Superstar Shakeup ended with this huge change on the roster which will definiely elevate the rating of the Tuesday Night show in the coming months.

Reigns will lead Smackdown from the front to bring a tough competition to rival brand Raw. As per the reports from Slice Wrestling, WWE is reserving a huge push in-store for him as Summerslam approaches. The August pay-per-view which one is also dubbed as the second biggest show of the year will witness him get back onto the championship picture after almost year.

This is to ensure that Roman Reigns becomes the new WWE Champion to inaugurate Smackdown’s move to the FOX Network in the fall of 2019. There is no confirmed update available on if Kofi Kingston would still be the WWE Champion heading into Summerslam 2019. The original plan that Vince McMahon had in mind regarding future championship program was pretty much different in the beginning, (courtesy wwfoldschool.com)

"An interesting thing that should be noted here is that Vince McMahon originally planned for Randy Orton to be involved in the WWE Title picture around SummerSlam 2019 and wanted Orton to be the WWE Champion heading into the FOX deal as Vince thinks Orton has the perfect look for a wider SmackDown audience on FOX."

Now with the latest reports surfacing, there are big chances that Roman Reigns may become the new WWE Champion at Summerslam. This will be the first time since 2016 that he will pick up the most prestigious prize in sports entertainment.

It will garner attention from mainstream media that in turn, WWE could use to promote Smackdown’s move to FOX. This is where Vince McMahon’s genius comes into play as he plans to put over the blue brand as the A-Show, going forward.